Impressive Lost at Sea sinks rivals with fine debut

KARL BURKE’S career-best season continued when the previously unraced Lost At Sea made a winning debut at Doncaster on day one of the Ladbrokes St Leger Festival.

This is also a horse which the in-form Leyburn trainer does not expect to disappear without trace – the colt, an unfancied 16-1 outsider, holds an entry in the prestigious Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury later this month.

The victory continued the remarkable run of success of the Burke stable which culminated with Quiet Reflection adding to her Group One tally by landing Haydock’s Sprint Cup in monsoon-like conditions on Saturday.

The success saw Burke break through the £1m prize money landmark for the first time in his career – and there’s clearly more to come thanks to horses like Lost At Sea who was ridden with confidence on Town Moor by apprentice Joey Haynes, one of several up-and-coming riders attached to the yard.

“There is a lot of improvement in Lost At Sea,” said Burke. “He was lovely and relaxed there but ran a bit green.

“He has an entry in the Mill Reef and thank God I left him in because I was very close to pulling him out. That comes into the realms of possibility now.

“He was breeze-up horse. We bought him off Norman Williamson (former jump jockey) who rated him very highly, but he had a very sore shin from the breeze-ups and we had to give him a lot of time to recover.

“The last six weeks he has been back in full work and working very nicely, but I don’t like to drill them too much at home unless we have to. I always have half an eye on the future and don’t mind if they get beat first time because win, lose or draw they improve.”

The aforementioned Haynes was also happy with the performance of Lost At Sea who denied Kevin Ryan’s well-regarded Dream Of Dreams.

“He’s jumped out well but he was very green throughout the race,” said the victorious jockey.

“He was green going down to post as well. Every time, I’ve given him a slap though, he’s gone on. He’s done it lovely, really. It looks like he’s beaten some nice horses here so hopefully he’s got a nice future.”

There was a double for Malton trainer Richard Fahey and jockey Tony Hamilton courtesy of Andok and Stamp Hill while the feature Scarbrough Stakes saw Clive Cox’s Priceless deny Nigel Tinkler’s Thesme.

More significantly, it was another success for champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa as he attempts to repel the title charge of Jim Crowley while Singeur won the finale for Wetherby trainer Rebecca Bastiman.

Yet the highlight, for many, was the latest renewal of the Clipper Logistics Leger Legends Classified race which saw former riders, young and old alike, come out of retirement to ride in aid of Northern Racing College and Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund rehab centre at Malton.

The race went to 23-year-old Joseph O’Brien after the former Classic-winning rider flew over from Ireland to partner the George Scott-trained Phosphorescence who made all.

Still full of the racecraft that saw him win big races around the world for his father Aidan before losing an unequal struggle with the scales, O’Brien was simply delighted to be a part of an event which raised around £100,000 for the two charities and which was attended by racing greats like Lester Piggott and Sir AP McCoy.

“He took a nice pull the whole way and tested my fitness a little bit but he tried when it mattered,” said O’Brien who is now establishing himself as one of Ireland’s top trainers.

“George just told me to keep it simple and there’s no simpler way to win than from the front. It’s all good fun and I’m delighted to have taken part in a race which raises so much money for good causes.

“It was a great buzz and it’s nice to ride a winner. I have to say thanks to George and everyone for giving me the ride. It’s nice to have a winner here.

“I tell you now though if I can get back to the weighing room now though after that, I’ve done well.

“I’m blowing quite a bit! I don’t ride out too much at home now as we’ve got quite a big string of horses and you can’t see them all if you’re riding out.

“I’m not too sure about next year – they always say you should finish on a high note!”

Red Verdon has been ruled out of Saturday’s Ladbrokes St Leger following an unsatisfactory workout. It’s another blow to this year’s Classic which is running short of credible contenders to oppose the odds-on favourite Idaho.

However trainer Ed Dunlop states that Trip To Paris, winner of last year’s Ascot Gold Cup when ridden by North Yorkshire’s Graham Lee, will line up in the Irish St Leger on Sunday.

