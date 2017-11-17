Jefferson’s Patience rewarded for Sandown

WAITING Patiently could attempt to take advantage of Altior’s absence in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next month.

Malcolm Jefferson’s unbeaten chaser has several options following a winning reappearance at Carlisle under in-form Brian Hughes, but the defection of last year’s Arkle winner has opened up the possibility of him running in the two-mile Grade One.

The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase and the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham are other possibilities, but Sandown’s feature on December 9 is a tantalising proposition if the going is soft.

“He was always going to get the entry but he’s very ground dependent,” said the Malton trainer’s daughter and assistant Ruth. “Obviously, because of the news about Altior, there will be a few more targeting the race now. The race was in our minds anyway, but more so now.

“We just need the ground to come right.”

One of the leading contenders for the Tingle is the Paul Nicholls-trained Politologue who put up a gutsy performance to win Exeter’s Haldon Gold Cup last week.

However, Waiting Patiently beat the John Hales-owned grey at Haydock last season and Jefferson added: “We may have just outstayed Politologue that day as it was over two and a half miles. Obviously, neither of them are slow.”

As for Altior, Nicky Henderson’s top novice is due to have a wind op but should be fit for his primary target – Cheltenham’s Queen Mother Champion Chase – next March.

“The timing is brutal. I was only saying last week how you need luck in this game to keep all the big boys going. Sadly for us, luck has run out temporarily,” said Henderson. “The good news is that this horse doesn’t have to retire and he will be back.”

Meanwhile, Cheltenham’s three-day meeting begins today with potential future champions on display in the Steel Plate and Sections Novices Chase.

A select four-runner field is headed by Finian’s Oscar who will run in the colours of Barnsley-born owner Alan Potts who died on Tuesday aged 80.

A question mark hung over the entries of the Potts-owned horses at the meeting, but trainer Colin Tizzard’s son Joe said: “We can run them all, so we will.”

Former Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper will continue to be used after partnering Finian’s Oscar to victory on his steeplechase debut at Chepstow last month.

“He’s come out of his race really well. He’s sharpened up a bit. He schooled really nicely with Bryan on Tuesday morning. We’re hoping for a nice run,” added Tizzard junior.

Taking on Finian’s Oscar are the Nicholls-trained Movewiththetimes who was fourth on his chasing debut at Cheltenham three weeks ago, the aforementioned Henderson’s fencing newcomer William Henry and the Nick Williams-trained Coo Star Sivola.

Elsewhere, Enda Bolger is expecting Cantlow and Auvergnat to excel in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

The County Limerick trainer has had a tremendous record in this discipline. “Cantlow is in good form and the ground is nice. He’ll like it, it will be up his alley and hoping for a big run from him,” said Bolger.

“Auvergnat had a nice prep run at Galway over hurdles and finished his race out well. He’s an up-and-coming horse for the cross-country races.”