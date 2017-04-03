Jockey Fox winning his Grand National fitness race

DEREK Fox looks set to win his fitness battle in order to saddle the well-fancied One For Arthur in the Randox Health Grand National on Saturday.

The jockey broke off from rehab treatment at Malton’s Jack Berry House for collarbone and wrist injuries to ride out at trainer Lucinda Russell’s Kinross yard over the weekend.

Fox, who will be riding in the National for the first time, came to prominence when partnering the horse to victory in Warwick’s Classic Chase for Russell and her partner Peter Scudamore, a former champion jockey.

Russell said the jockey intends to resume race riding at Carlisle on Wednesday provided he is given the all clear by medics at Jack Berry House today.

Fox is also set to have a warm-up ride over the famous fences aboard Imjoeking in Friday’s Topham Chase.

“As long as Imjoeking gets in the Topham, Derek will ride him, so hopefully he’ll get a spin over the fences before the National,” said Russell. “It’s just fantastic to have him back. He has such enthusiasm and so many ideas. He’s a big part of the yard.”

One For Arthur was yesterday enjoying some downtime in the Scottish sunshine ahead of his big-race assignment.

“We’re just ticking off the days at this stage and trying not to think about it too much,” added the trainer.

Meanwhile, the Jimmy Moffatt-trained Highland Lodge, the mount of Middleham jockey Henry Brooke, has been purchased by David and Patricia Thompson ahead of the big race.

The couple are no strangers to the National – they bought the aptly-named Party Politics days before the chaser conquered Aintree at the time of the 1992 general election.