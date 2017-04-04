Jockey Geraghty says he has a ‘tricky’ dilemma for Aintree

BARRY Geraghty admits “it’s a tricky one” as he ponders between More Of That and Cause Of Causes as his mount in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Geraghty, retained number one rider to top owner JP McManus, only returned to the saddle on Sunday five weeks after suffering lung and rib injuries which forced him to miss last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Though McManus could also represented by the Charlie Longsdon-trained Pendra and Anthony Honeyball’s Regal Encore in the big race, Geraghty has narrowed down his choice to two.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained More Of That was sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Gordon Elliott’s Cause Of Causes won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Festival.

It was initially reported at the end of last week that he would ride More Of That, a former Stayers’ Hurdle winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but the decision is too close to call and Geraghty does not intend to reveal his hand until final declarations are made at 10am on Thursday.

“I’m none the wiser at the minute. I’ve sat on both horses,” said Geraghty who won the 2003 National on Monty’s Pass.

“I rode Cause Of Causes work last week and he felt well. I schooled More Of That on Friday and that went well, too. Both are in good shape.

“You can make a very good case for both horses, so I’m a little bit undecided at the minute.

“You have to think More Of That disappointed a little in the Gold Cup, but you’d like to think he’s better than that.

“Cause Of Causes obviously won the cross-country race in Cheltenham and that has been a good indicator over the years, but off his handicap mark it could be hard for him. It’s a tricky one. It’s not a straightforward one.”

Favourite is Definitly Red after the horse, trained at Malton by Brian Ellison and owned by retired Tickhill businessman Phil Martin, won Doncaster’s Grimthorpe Chase under big race jockey Danny Cook.

“Basically, he’s going there in great form, and he’s schooled well,” said a bullish Ellison last night.

“Last year I would have agreed that he might not stay the trip. I doubted it last year, but this year he’s stronger and better.

“When he won the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster, he went on four out and he wasn’t stopping.

“The ground will help him, good ground will help him.

“He’s been awesome over the National-style fences. If ever you’ve seen a horse over a fence, he was good. If he gets the luck, he’s got a great chance.”

The McManus-owned Carlingford Lough was amongst the defections at the five-day confirmation stage as 70 horses stood their ground.

His absence has left last year’s runner-up, the Kim Bailey-trained The Last Samuri, at the head of the weights, which have gone up 1lb.

Injuries forced the withdrawals of Alan King’s Ziga Boy, winner of the last two Sky Bet Chases at Doncaster, and Irish raider Maggio whose crestfallen owners Douglas Pryde and Jim Beaumont won the 2013 National when Sue and Harvey Smith’s Auroras Encore prevailed for Yorkshire.

The top 40 horses in the handicap will be declared on Thursday morning, with four reserves in case of last minute injuries.

Those attracting support include last year’s Irish National winner Rogue Angel, the possible mount of Bryan Cooper. The horse’s trainer Mouse Morris, and owners Gigginstown House Stud, won the 2016 Grand National with the now retired Rule The World.