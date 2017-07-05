Jockey Ryan Moore celebrates 2,000th Flat winner in Britain with Kempton triumph

RYAN MOORE reached a landmark at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening with victory aboard Billesdon Brook being his 2,000th on the Flat in Britain.

Sent off the 8-15 favourite, three-times champion jockey Moore was soon to the lead on the Richard Hannon-trained youngster, before having to sit in third, as Last Enchantment and Summer Thunder went on.

Moore bided his time, but switched to the outside and got a smart response when he asked his mount over two furlongs out, soon collaring Last Enchantment and streaking six lengths clear.

Moore’s first ever winner was as a 16-year-old over jumps on his father Gary’s Mersey Beat at Towcester on May 15, 2000, while the journey to 2,000 Flat winners began the following month, when he won on No Extras in an amateur riders’ event at Newmarket.

His first major success was in 2002 when winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on the Martin Pipe-trained Miss Fara.

Now regarded as arguably the finest rider in the world, Moore’s first Classic success came through the Ed Dunlop-trained Snow Fairy in the Oaks at Epsom in 2010, where he added the Derby just 24 hours later when Sir Michael Stoute’s Workforce claimed the blue riband.