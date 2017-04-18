Late charge sees Project Bluebook land big win for Quinn

PROJECT Bluebook provided John Quinn with a welcome big-race winner when sprouting wings after the last to beat Dandy Mag in the Avoca Dunboyne Juvenile Hurdle – one of the chief supporting races to the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Fourth in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, Malton trainer Quinn stepped him up in class on the journey over to Ireland for the Grade Two heat. Sent off at 9-2 under Barry Geraghty, the four-year-old – the trainer’s first horse to run in the iconic green and gold colours of top owner JP McManus – put in a few sketchy leaps, including at the second-last when he was being manoeuvred for a run up the rail.

Trainer John Quinn Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA.

On the back foot after that, Dandy Mag and Paul Townend looked set to prevail before Geraghty, riding like a man possessed, asked for everything and Project Bluebook responded to urgings to win, going away, by half a length, with the result confirmed following a brief stewards’ inquiry.

Quinn’s son and assistant, Sean, said: “He didn’t jump as well as he can, but his toughness, allied to a very brave ride, saw him come out on top.

“He’d a busy time on the Flat and then went hurdling off the back of a small break, so he may get a break now. He’s only rated 80 on the Flat, so we’ll have to discuss plans.

“He might be well handicapped, but the owner is primarily a jumping man so we’ll have to see what he wants to do.

“Dad asked me after Cheltenham where we might go and this race down the years hasn’t been as strong as the Grade One in Punchestown.

“He was also in the handicap on Tuesday, but Mr McManus then made the call to come here and, not surprisingly, he got it right.

“This is the first horse we have for him.”

Meanwhile, trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power’s golden run continued when the well-backed novice Our Duke won the feature Irish National.

Both have enjoyed a rich run of success since Sizing John’s victory in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup for Yorkshire-born Alan Potts.

Our Duke held off last year’s runner-up Bless The Wings, ridden by talented teenager Jack Kennedy, who had to settle again for second place with Abolitionist third.

Despite an unprecedented 13 horses, nearly half the field, running in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, the best was fourth-placed Thunder And Roses.