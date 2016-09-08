Leger star back to try and repeat Town Moor victory feat

SIMPLE Verse returns to the scene of her finest hour when she lines up in today’s DFS Park Hill Stakes, one of the highlights of Ladies Day at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

The filly won one of the most dramatic and controversial renewals of the Ladbrokes St Leger 12 months ago after passing the post a head in front of Bondi Beach before a stewards’ inquiry reversed the places. Crestfallen owners Qatar Racing and trainer Ralph Beckett lodged an appeal which proved successful.

Bondi Beach ridden by Colm O'Donogue (centre) in the Ladbrokes St Ledger Stakes with Simple Verse ridden by Andrea Atzeni (right).

Victory on her final start last term in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot augured well, but Simple Verse – now the mount of Oisin Murphy – has failed to win her three starts this season.

However she leads the Beckett stable’s three-pronged assault on the Group Two contest over the full St Leger course.

“She’s been training well since she came back from her holiday,” said Beckett who also saddles Alyssa and Pamona. “Obviously we know she enjoys the track and the trip. The draw (14) has not been kind, but we’ll get over that.”

York’s Gimcrack Stakes winner Blue Point is set to step up to Group One company in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 24.

The Godolphin-owned son of Shamardal, trained by Charlie Appleby, was among 29 colts standing their ground at the latest scratching stage for the six-furlong feature.

Blue Point won the Gimcrack emphatically under William Buick after suffering his only defeat in four starts to date in Goodwood’s Richmond Stakes.

Meanwhile Malton trainer Richard Fahey has confirmed that equine superstar Frankel’s talented daughter Queen Kindly, winner of York’s Lowther Stakes, remains on track for the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes at the same Newmarket meeting.