Kristin Stubbs’s star Soie D’Leau earns a welcome breather

SOIE D’Leau provided Norton trainer Kristin Stubbs with the most lucrative success of her career after a narrow verdict in Doncaster’s five-furlong handicap.

Andrea Atzeni celebrates after riding Rivet to victory in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster (Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA).

Lester Piggott is ‘banned’ as Rivet nails it

THE one and only Lester Piggott will spend the winter dreaming of Classic glory in 2017 with Rivet after the colt galloped his rivals into submission to land Doncaster’s Racing Post Trophy, the final Group One race of the year.

Braveheart: The Last Lion, right, wins the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last month. (Picture: PA)

Lion has run last race as he is sold to Godolphin

TRAINER Mark Johnston hailed The Last Lion as “one of the best and toughest horses I ever trained” after confirming the talented juvenile is to be retired to stud.

Barry Geraghty: The Irish jockey rode chaser Moscow Flyer to 25 of his 26 career victories.

Geraghty is saddened as ‘superstar’ Moscow Flyer dies aged 22

BARRY Geraghty led the tributes last night to the dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Moscow Flyer, the horse credited with launching the top jockey’s career.

SUPERSTAR: Trainer Nicky Henderson with Sprinter Sacre. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Tingle Creek Chase the favoured option for superstar Sprinter Sacre

WHEN steeplechasing superstar Sprinter Sacre rolled back the years to win last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase after being treated for a fibrillating heart, the mesmerising performance was hailed as the impossible dream by trainer Nicky Henderson.

Ryan Mania with the Berwickshire Hunt. (Picture: Kevin Owens).

Ryan Mania: The jockey leading the pack and hunting new Aintree glory

Grand National winner Ryan Mania retired from racing at the age of just 25. But on Sunday he returns to Aintree to ride for the Countryside Alliance. Tom Richmond talks to the former jockey.

Analysis 2
Legendary trainer Peter Easterby credits jockey Mark Birch, who died yesterday, for taming his brilliant dual purpose horse Sea Pigeon.

Tributes paid to respected Birch, the jockey who could tame ‘tearaway’ Sea Pigeon

LEADING trainers paid tribute last night to top jockey Mark Birch – the Flat rider credited with taming the legendary Sea Pigeon.

Quiet Reflection targets Ascot return after ‘end-of-season’ run

QUIET Reflection’s main target next term will be a return to Ascot for the Champions Sprint Stakes.

Trainer David O'Meara. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Return trip to the USA for luckless Mondialiste

mondialiste is set to return to America for the Breeders’ Cup Mile following a luckless effort at Keeneland.

ASCOT HERO: Minding, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. Picture: Julian Herbert/PA

Frustration for Richard Fahey and Ribchester as they concede to quality of Minding

IT is a measure of trainer Richard Fahey’s prowess to come away from Britain’s richest ever raceday with nearly £400,000 of prize money – it is one of the best pay days of his burgeoning career.

Ribchester ridden by William Buick (centre) wins the Jersey Stakes during day two of Royal Ascot back in June. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Yorkshire’s Richard Fahey confident as famliiar rivals line up for another Ascot duel

the growing rivalry between top Yorkshire colt Ribchester and Frankie Dettori’s 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold has been one of the more intriguing sub-plots to the 2016 Flat season.

Simple Verse ridden by Oisin Murphy (centre) beats Pretty Perfect to win the DFS Park Hill Stakes at the St Leger Festival at Doncaster last month. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Simple Verse makes step up in bid to foil Order of St George

RALPH Beckett is hopeful Simple Verse can give red-hot favourite Order Of St George a run for his money in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Jockey Jordan Vaughan on Quiet Reflection walking to the gallops at Middleham.

Weekend Interview: Chance to reflect on Karl Burke’s bargain buy

KARL BURKE is visibly relieved as Quiet Reflection eases effortlessly up the Middleham gallops with the cheetah-like stride that has already seen the filly win two Group One races this year – and the admiration of all in racing.

Jockey Jordan Vaughan at Spigot Lodge stables near Leyburn with 'Quiet Reflection'.

Strong competition in place at Ascot for Karl Burke’s Quiet Reflection

LEYBURN trainer Karl Burke’s stable star Quiet Reflection will face 13 rivals in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot tomorrow – but Limato is not among them.

Jockey Jim Crowley. Picture: John Walton/PA

Crowning of jockey Jim Crowley is no surprise to Yorkshire trainer Sue Smith

SUE SMITH has paid tribute to Flat racing’s champion jockey-elect Jim Crowley who began his riding career with the 2013 Grand National-winning trainer.

FINAL PUSH: Lord Wishes and Nick Scholfield clear the last jump before going on to win The Bobby Renton Hanicap Steeple Chase - the feature race on the opening day of the National Hunt season at Wetherby on Wednesday. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Fast pace works well for Lord Wishes as Wetherby gets off to enthusiastic opener

NICK SCHOLFIELD and Lord Wishes swooped late to land the Bobby Renton Chase, the opening day highlight of Wetherby’s 2016-17 National Hunt season.

READY FOR ACTION: Wetherby racecourse chief executive Jonjo Sanderson Picture: Tony Johnson

Wetherby ready to be under starter’s orders yet again

WETHERBY Racecourse chief executive Jonjo Sanderson says the track’s £3.2m redevelopment should not affect today’s season-opening National Hunt meeting.

Frankie Dettori in the parade ring during day three of the 2016 Ladbrokes St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster. (Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

Dettori is confident of being ready for big day out

FRANKIE Dettori is expected to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day – despite suffering an injury scare just four days before the big Ascot fixture on Saturday.

Jockey Henry Brooke.

Injured Brooke thanks fans and hopes for quick return

JUMP jockey Henry Brooke has taken to Twitter to thank well-wishers as he continues his recovery from a fall at Hexham on Saturday.

Jockey Henry Brooke has regained consiousness after a terrifying fall at Hexham on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Yorkshire-born Henry Brooke regains consciousness after horrific Hexham fall

NORTH Yorkshire jump jockey Henry Brooke has regained consciousness following a horrific fall which saw the former champion conditional airlifted to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma to assist his breathing.

