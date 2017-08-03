Mark Johnston’s Cardsharp can deal real winner at Goodwood

CONNECTIONS of Cardsharp are optimistic he can defy a penalty in the Qatar Richmond Stakes at Goodwood today.

Third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start, the son of Lonhro returned to winning ways in the July Stakes at Newmarket.

Despite having to give away 3lb to his rivals in the six-furlong Group Two, the Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old is reportedly thriving at home.

Charlie Johnston, the Middleham handler’s son and assistant, said: “The deciding factor was how well he came out of Newmarket.

“He didn’t lose any weight and was absolutely bouncing. Considering he behaved like a clown there, he is in very good form with himself.

“He has won on slow ground when he won the Brian Yeardley at Beverley so when the rain comes he is likely to handle it.”

Today’s main draw is the Nassau Stakes in which dual Classic winner and Royal Ascot heroine Winter takes a step into the unknown.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo has emphatically proved herself the best of her generation over a mile by completing the English-Irish 1000 Guineas double before landing Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes in June.

O’Brien is confident the step up to a mile-and-a-quarter will not hinder his latest star filly. “It’s her first time over a mile-and-a-quarter but she is in good form,” said the Ballydoyle handler.

“We always thought she was a very high-class filly. From the first time she ran she has progressed with every run. We were delighted with all three of her Group One wins and have been impressed all three times.

“You can never be sure that she will get the mile-and-a-quarter, but she is by Galileo, which is obviously a big help.”

O’Brien has not ruled out the possibility of dropping multiple Group One winner Highland Reel back in trip for a second tilt at the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

After finishing fourth in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, the five-year-old may now revert in distance to a mile-and-a-quarter for the Group One on August 23, having finished second behind Postponed in the race 12 months ago.