Mecca’s Angel is crowded into third

DUAL Nunthorpe winner Mecca’s Angel could only finish third to fellow British challenger Marsha in the Prix de l’Abbaye at Chantilly.

Ridden by Boroughbridge jockey Paul Mulrennan, it remains to be seen whether the Michael Dods-trained filly will line up on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on October 15 or be retired to stud.

“She’s run a good race,” said Dods. “I don’t think she likes to be crowded, and maybe that had something to do with it

“We’ll see how she comes home, we’ll give her the full week to get home and relax and then we’ll decide about Ascot.

“If she is in good form and has a good week the following week we’ll seriously think about Champions Day. I’d love to see her over six furlongs at some stage.”

Of the Yorkshire runners, Duke of Firenze was sixth for David Griffiths with Nunthorpe third Take Cover back in 15th. Paul Midgley’s Line Of Reason was eighth.

The winner, owned by the Elite Racing Club was trained by Sir Mark Prescott and ridden by Luke Morris, who usually excels on the all-weather circuit.

Meanwhile, Nunthorpe runner-up Limato relished the step up in trip to seven furlongs and took the concluding Prix de la Foret for Henry Candy and jockey Harry Bentley who is enjoying a breakthrough year.