Moonlit Sands could show true potential at Beverley

OWNER Keith Brown is optimistic Moonlit Sands can realise her true potential in the prestigious Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley on Saturday.

The daughter of Footstepsinthesand is trained in Malton by Brian Ellison and made an eye-catching debut at Redcar last month when she stayed on for fifth place behind Time Trail, who could renew rivalry in the £25,000 race.

Brown, whose horses include the ever popular Top Notch Tonto, said: “She’s the real deal. She’s had that one race, up at Redcar, but didn’t know what the heck was going on.

“She was very green, but she picked up really well at the finish and will have come on loads for that.

“I’m not sure whether she’ll win the Hilary Needler or not, but she’s in great form and everyone at Brian’s yard loves her.

“Brian seems to think she wants a bit of cut in the ground, too, so we’ve got great hopes for her.

“She’s a class act and it would be lovely to think about Royal Ascot if she ends up going well at the weekend.”

The owner, who was born in Hull, added: “This is a big race to go for in its own right, though. The Hilary Needler has got great history and tradition and it’s always been a race I’d love to win, especially as Beverley is my favourite track.”

The meeting also hosts the £25,000 Brian Yeardley Continental Two-Year-Old Trophy. The respective first two horses home in last season’s renewal, Prince Of Lir and The Last Lion, finished in that order in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Laura Mongan reports St Leger-winner Harbour Law to be on course for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 22 after declaring him to be “spot on” for the stayers’ championship.

Harbour Law disappointed on his seasonal reappearance in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, but Mongan put that down to the two-mile race not being run to suit. She is expecting a much better show this time.

“He’s doing fine. We’re very happy with him at the moment. He’s spot on,” said the handler.