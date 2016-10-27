Mulholland happy with Indian Stream

IN-FORM trainer Neil Mulholland expects Indian Stream to give a good account of herself in the bet365 Handicap Chase at Wetherby today.

The mare has won four of her seven starts over fences and could not have been more impressive when last striking gold at Market Rasen in June.

She weakened out of contention on her return from a break at Chepstow earlier this month, but Mulholland – who recorded a big race double at Cheltenham last Saturday – is confident his mare will be seen in a much better light in West Yorkshire.

“We were happy with how she ran in Chepstow the last day. Her performance was better than the finishing result,” said Mulholland, previously a rider at Ferdy Murphy’s West Witton yard.

“She was carrying a lot of weight, it was her first run of the season over three miles and she just didn’t get home.

“She should come on for the run, the track and trip will suit her and I think she should run well.”

Indian Stream is one of eight runners in the two-and-a-half-mile Listed contest.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Theatre Guide heads the weights, while Shadows Lengthen attempts to win the prize for a second time for Mick Easterby. Dan Skelton’s Abricot De L’Oasis is another major contender.