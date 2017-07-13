Murphy’s law is vindicated as Benbatl is primed for York

Royal Ascot hero Benbatl could step back up into Group One company for the Juddmonte International at York next month.

After staying on strongly to take fifth place behind Wings Of Eagles in the Epsom Derby, the Godolphin-owned colt gained handsome consolation in the mile and a quarter Group Three Hampton Court Stakes – a first Royal Ascot winner for a much- relieved Oisin Murphy whose delight was self-evident. The rider, in action at Doncaster today, maintained that the horse would be better over 10 furlongs and his insinct was vindicated.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor will discuss the next step for the son of Dubawi with Sheikh Mohammed and it is possible Benbatl could make his second appearance at the Knavesmire, where he was second to Mark Johnston’s Permian in the Dante Stakes.

“He’s doing well. We gave him an easy time after the race,” said bin Suroor. “He’s in the Juddmonte at York. A mile and a quarter at this time is best for him. He’s improving all the time and next year he’ll be a better horse. We’ll talk to Sheikh Mohammed. He’s coming to Newmarket soon. Then we’ll make a decision.”

Meanwhile, Permian, who bounced back from a disappointing Derby run to win Royal Ascot’s King Edward VII Stakes, heads to France tomorrow night for Saint-Cloud’s Group One Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris.

Frankie Dettori decided to take the “sensible” route and just have two rides on his return to the saddle at Newmarket today.

The Italian has mounts in the two Group Two races at his local haunt as he puts behind him a month on the sidelines due to an arm injury sustained in a parade ring fall at Yarmouth.

Dettori’s comeback mount is Denaar who aims to get back on track after a disappointing effort in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when he lines-up for the Arqana July Stakes.

In the Princess Of Wales’s Arqana Racing Club Stakes, Dettori teams up with Wings Of Desire, who shaped well in his first start for 10 months when fifth in the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting. The favourite is Charlie Appleby’s Frontiersman who was second to Highland Reel in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his latest start.

Richard Fahey’s stable star Ribchester, winner of Royal Ascot’s Queen Anne Stakes, heads the 24 entries for Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes next month when the best three-year-old milers challenger their elders who are headed by the Malton champion.