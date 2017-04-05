National build-up: Mullins’ win opens gates for teenagers

THE now retired Rule The World’s win last year meant David Mullins, 19, became the youngest National-winning jockey since Bruce Hobbs piloted Battleship to victory in 1938 at the tender age of 17.

Now two other teenage tyros are bidding to repeat the feat. Ireland’s Jack Kennedy, who turns 18 on April 22, has been booked to ride Roi Des Francs for trainer Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud, who were last year’s victorious owners.

Kennedy shot to prominence when the temperamental Labaik won the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle at last month’s Cheltenham Festival after consenting to start – no mean feat.

Meanwhile, Britain’s champion conditional-elect Harry Cobden, 18, is due to ride Just A Par, one of five runners in the big race for champion trainer Paul Nicholls. Ironically the horse won last month’s veterans’ race at Newbury.