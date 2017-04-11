National Hero Fox is still coming to terms with his stunning win

JOCKEY Derek Fox is still pinching himself three days after he produced one of the greatest ever Grand National rides to win the Aintree marathon on the well-backed One For Arthur.

Though the 24-year-old was out of luck at Kelso yesterday where he had four rides, he’s still coming to terms with his success on the Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore-trained steeplechaser.

Derek Fox

Only Scotland’s second ever National winner, there was a party atmosphere at Kelso as One For Arthur was paraded as Fox – who says he wouldn’t have recovered from wrist and collarbone injuries without the support of Malton’s Jack Berry House – talked about the waiting game that he played.

“I kind of had an idea going out that we’d be far enough back,” said the jockey. “He’s the type of horse that warms into a race –that’s just his style of running – so I was-half prepared for it.

“I couldn’t believe how fast the first circuit went in my head. We seemed to get round so quick and then when we jumped the water we were rolling.

“His jumping was second to none on the day. I was making lengths at every fence and once we started to pass one or two he was really enjoying it.

One For Arthur ridden by jockey Derek Fox jumps the last on the way to winning the Randox Health Grand National

“It was a bit of a surreal feeling. It felt like we were accelerating, which you couldn’t believe at the end of a four-mile race.

“I was starting to get excited at that stage, but you have to try and keep a level head and stay cool, which isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“He jumped a shade to the left at the second-last and we had a bit of a collision with Blaklion, so that was a brief scare, but it didn’t slow him down and he’s done it very well in the end.”

With the season approaching its climax, Fox hopes to find an opportunity to return to Ireland for further celebrations with his close friends and family.

He said: “I’ve had so many messages from people, it’s unbelievable. I still can’t believe it, to be honest. I’m over the moon.

“I stayed in Aintree on Saturday with the owners and had a great night. I went back home Sunday morning, but I was late enough getting up, so I missed most of the press day back in the yard. I had a bit of a sore head and because I had to do 10st at Kelso, I couldn’t even have much to eat.”