Nicky Henderson holds triple chance at Town Moor

Nicky Henderson sends a trio of runners to Doncaster this afternoon, two of which will be out to win the race in which Volnay De Thaix was successful 12 months ago.

The Lambourn-based handler boasts a good strike-rate with his runners at the South Yorkshire venue and holds all the aces in the 188bet.co.uk Novices’ Chase courtesy of Might Bite and Premier Bond.

The former, a son of Scorpion, brings a good level of hurdles form to the table, but has disappointed on his previous outings over fences, most notably when letting favourite backers down at Ffos Las last month.

He has very low mileage, though, and is entitled to have improved for that first run in 207 days, but his stable companion Premier Bond will ensure he does not get it all his own way.

Henderson saddles Post War in the Mobile Casino At 188bet Maiden Hurdle, but could be up against it on his return to action.

Desaray, an easy point-to-point winner in March, made a more than pleasing Rules debut at Warwick last month and will be tough to beat if he has improved again.

Kim Bailey’s charge found only Midnight Maestro, winner of a Doncaster bumper, too good on that occasion and that is by far and away the best form on offer.