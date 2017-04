One For Arthur storms to victory in 2017 Grand National

One For Arthur stayed on best of them all to give Scotland only its second ever winner in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Despite jumping into Blaklion at the second-last fence, the 14-1 shot was spring-heeled at the final obstacle of the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile test.

The runners prepare for the start at the Grand National

Responding to everything asked of him by Derek Fox, the Lucinda Russell-trained runner galloped on resolutely to keep Cause Of Causes at bay and clinch the world's greatest steeplechase, emulating Rubstic in 1979.

Fox, who only returned to action from injury earlier in the week, said: "It's unbelievable. I can't believe it.

He just jumped so well, even though he was a long way back. He never missed a fence, within reason. He was unbelievable.

"I was lucky to get back in time - I want to thank Jack Berry House. Without them I wouldn't have got back in time and I wouldn't have been as fit as I am."