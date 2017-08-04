Paul Hanagan: Excitement building in racing fraternity for the Ebor Festival

This is the first time in years that I have not ridden at Glorious Goodwood, but with such wet weather I’m quite pleased to have plenty of rides in Yorkshire.

We’re very busy at Richard Fahey’s yard as the countdown begins in earnest to the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York in just over two weeks time.

American speed queen Lady Aurelia is coming to York.

I ride at Thirsk for the next two afternoons. In between times, I take in Musselburgh’s fixture this evening.

The pick of my 11 rides over the space of 28 hours is Carnageo in the feature contest tomorrow – that’s the totepool Thirsk Summer Cup. On his most recent run five weeks ago, he won the historic Carlisle Bell – again it was a case of fitting the blinkers making the difference. The ease in the ground won’t inconvenience him, so he must have a very good chance over that same mile distance at 4pm.

In the race before, Northwest Frontier wouldn’t be without a chance. When he made his debut two months ago for me he ran green; but that stood him in good stead for his next run when he won at Redcar.

Sunday will likely see me at Chester where Kimberella runs in the Listed Queensferry Stakes. He’s won at the Roodee before when trained by the late David Nicholls and will certainly improve on his last outing.

The four-day meeting is the highlight of the entire Flat season for those of us who work in Yorkshire racing, every contest being worth at least £70,000 brings excitement as well as pressure. Stables as well as the media are full of chat about the contenders. Paul Hanagan

The Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival is less than three weeks away and it was great to hear in recent days about afurther boost to already record prize-money, with £4.4 million now on offer this year.

The four-day meeting is the highlight of the entire Flat season for those of us who work in Yorkshire racing, every contest being worth at least £70,000 brings excitement as well as pressure. Stables as well as the media are full of chat about the contenders; I’m looking forward to a close up view of American flying machine, Lady Aurelia, on the Friday as well as the heroine of last weekend, Enable, who is set to run at York.

It’s early days in terms of race plans for Musley Bank, but Dance Diva, who I rode into second place at Ascot holds an entry in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on Ladies Day (Thursday).

To find out more about the Ebor Festival, racing at York and to book tickets at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk