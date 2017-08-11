Paul Hanagan exclusive column: Gabrial going for Haydock glory

Understandably, there is a lot of chat this week about star horses targeting the £4.4m in prize money at York.

A host of Group 1 names considering a tilt at York’s blue riband, the £1m Juddmonte International, include the winner of the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, Churchill; St James’s Palace hero Barney Roy; the victor in the Coral-Eclipse, Ulysses, and Breeders’ Cup Turf champion Highland Reel.

However, there are races to be won before then. Gabrial is one of the stalwarts of Richard Fahey’s yard and he goes for one of the big races of this weekend – the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park.

He is a bold, consistent horse who always gives of his best. He needs pace in running so should benefit from the larger field come 2.30pm – it is likely to be his first field in double figures since he was placed in the Lincoln, so fingers crossed.

I am also at Haydock tonight and Exhort in the novice contest at 6.45pm is my highlight. She was beaten by only a neck recently at Doncaster and, after such a good debut, she will benefit from the experience and also benefits from carrying five pounds less than her half-dozen rivals, who are all boys.

I’ve had to pass on a visit to the July Course at Newmarket tomorrow, where a favourite of mine, Dance Diva, goes for the Group 3 Sweet Solera.

I think a lot of this filly. An entrant for the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther at the forthcoming Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, she could be sent off favourite tomorrow and I think she could take all the beating. Silvestre de Sousa, who is having a great season, deputises and could be on a winner.

Mention of the summer four-day highlight at York, which begins a week on Wednesday, reminds me that Fahey has two possibilities left in the Betfred Ebor which, at £285,000, is the richest Flat handicap in Europe.

Suegioo, like Gabrial in the ownership of Dr Marwan Koukash, is one of the old favourites at Musley Bank. Experience of big days is a bonus and he has run in the race twice before, being placed two years ago under Martin Harley.

The yard’s other entry is Mustaaqeem. He arrived only recently from Sir Michael Stoute, for whom I rode him twice, winning once at Doncaster. The prospect of having a very good ride to bring the curtain down on four fabulous days on Knavesmire whets the appetite.

