Paul Hanagan: Multiple winners required in quest to be Knavesmire’s top jockey

I’m on the coattails of the leaders in the race to be top jockey at York so I’m going all out today to get in front.

I need at least one winner from my full book – to add to my previous five – as I am riding at Newmarket tomorrow.

Sands of Mali ridden by Paul Hanagan wins the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes during day four of the 2017 Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. (Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

With David Allan (six) and Danny Tudhope (five) in action on both days at York, they have the whip hand to take the Living North-backed crown. Both James Doyle and Jim Crowley also have six victories but retainer obligations will see them in Suffolk.

Skipton-born, Yorkshireman-in- exile, William Haggas, is poised to win his first Charles Clinkard award for being the top trainer.

He’s on 12 winners, three clear of Malton’s Tim Easterby.

There are competitive fields for all 14 races – that’s no surprise with record prize-money of over £465,000, making the two days the most valuable October Finale ever.

There are competitive fields for all 14 races – that’s no surprise with record prize-money of over £465,000, making the two days the most valuable October Finale ever. Paul Hanagan

Home Cummins has won at York before and was runner-up at the racecourse over the summer and now goes for the 2.45pm unibet.co.uk Handicap.

My mare likes the track nearly as much as her owners, Norman and Helen Steel, so I’d love to give them a winner to treasure over winter.

I think Je Suis Charlie, might have a chance under a light weight in today’s feature, the £100,000 Unibet Handicap.

Not surprisingly, with that kind of purse, it’s a really tough heat.

In between, Militia – although unplaced in his first two starts – could go well in the British Stallions Studs EBF Novice contest.

Although I am at Newmarket tomorrow, Richard Fahey’s yard is well represented on the final day at York.

The 21st race at York to have six-figure prize money is the Coral Sprint Trophy, an ultra-competitive sprint handicap at 3.15pm in which Growl is engaged under Connor Murtagh.

He’s a tough horse so has a chance.

I rode Dance Diva at home a couple of days ago and she’ll put up a good show in the Listed coral.co.uk Rockingham Stakes at 2.40pm.

On the Rowley Mile, I ride Great Prospector, second in the Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival, in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes.

It’s a step-up, but he is well regarded at Musley Bank.

A fascinating ride for Irish trainer Noel Meade partners me with Snow Falcon in the Cesarewitch.

As happy at Aintree or Cheltenham as on the Rowley Mile, he was runner up in the Irish version of the race, last weekend.

Visitors to York will be able to keep an eye on the big races at Newmarket on five large screens dotted around the racecourse; Racing UK is showing the action from both tracks for those who cannot make it to the races.

Selected TVs will also have coverage of the Liverpool versus Manchester United Premier League game, I’ll be cheering on the Reds – the Anfield Reds that is – from Suffolk.

Thank you for your company over an exciting six months, I just hope I can finish off in style today at York.

The final racing at York in 2017 is today and tomorrow. It’s Countryside Day today witha market and rural attractions, while tomorrow features the Coral Sprint Trophy. There is

a dedicated Racing UK zone at the racecourse. To find out more and book tickets, visit www.yorkracecourse.co.uk