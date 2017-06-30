Paul Hanagan - Turf Topics: Going flat out for ‘Pitmen’s Derby’

It takes a lot to prise me away from York, which stages its new Summer Music Saturday fixture tomorrow with £150,000 in prize money and a concert after racing by Olly Murs.

But I have the chance to go and win a second famous North of England race in the space of four days.

New target: Kimberella, centre left, and Paul Hanagan come home to win at Lingfield.

Nonetheless, Richard Fahey is sending a good team to Knavesmire on a day when spectators get the chance to witness the unique spectacle of jump jockeys riding in their own version of the ‘Nunthorpe’ over the minimum distance of five furlongs.

So, what is it that is taking me all the way up the A1 to Newcastle?

That would be the Stobart Rail Northumberland Plate, of course, plus I reckon my best chance over the weekend comes in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Gosforth Park.

Two days ago, Carnageo, gave both the Musley Bank stables and myself our first win in the Carlisle Bell – a race that is sometimes billed as being the oldest sporting trophy still contested.

Tomorrow, I take the reins on West Country trainer Rod Millman’s Champagne Champ over the two-mile trip at Gosforth Park.

He is not a horse I have ridden before, but he has got five wins to his name and could have an each-way chance.

I have won the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’ before on a long shot – that was 33-1 chance Mirjan – but I prefer not to recall how many years ago that was, although Liverpool had just appointed Rafael Benítez as their manager.

Kimberella is my chance of that winner in the Group Three.

He has won two from five this year, since moving to Richard’s yard.

Both those were on the all-weather at Lingfield, so we need to try and transfer that form north.

At York, Fahey is targeting the opener, the Sun Bets Download The App Novice Stakes, at 1.55pm with two runners.

The one with the best chance, in my view, is Queen Penn, who was runner-up last time at Newmarket.

Jack Garritty is in the saddle.

The horse I would particularly highlight on Knavesmire is Paddy Power, who goes for this fascinating and innovative Follow Sun Bets On Twitter ‘Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe.

Not many jump jockeys will be accustomed to riding at such speed as they will for less than a minute, after 4.50pm.

Will Kennedy takes the reins in a field that includes top northern rider Brian Hughes, as well as the likes of such talented riders as Sam Twiston-Davies, Tom Scudamore and Paddy Brennan.

The key for Paddy Power, and so for Will, is that he behaves in the stalls.

He has been placed at York before and won last month at Newmarket.

Ahead of a big day for racing in the north tomorrow, I take in cards at Doncaster this afternoon and Newcastle later in the evening.

The pick of my rides is Inaam, a course and distance winner at Gosforth Park, in the handicap at 6pm.

He goes for his fourth victory at the track.

