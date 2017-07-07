Paul Hanagan - Turf Topics: York beckons but all eyes on Beverley for very busy weekend

I am pursuing winners in the East Riding for the next two days, as I take in both cards during one of Beverley Racecourse’s busiest weekends of the year.

Thoughts though are already turning to the 58th running of the John Smith’s Cup at York, a week tomorrow, which is not only hugely popular with spectators but also enjoys the longest-running sponsorship of any Flat race in the world.

Richard Fahey has five entries in the £200,000 handicap for which the winning owner receives a unique Wedgwood trophy. It’s a race close to my heart as I won it on Vintage Premium 15 years ago, the year when I was champion apprentice jockey – the first of three victories to date in the extended 10-furlong contest for the Musley Bank yard.

While it’s early days to be definite about who exactly will run, I would venture that Another Touch is our main contender.

He is currently in the top half dozen in the ante-post markets and carries the colours of former York Chairman, Nicholas Wrigley. The four-year-old stepped into Listed company for the first time in the Betfred-sponsored Hambleton Handicap at the Dante Festival at York in May and ran well to be fourth. He subsequently won at Nottingham before being mid-division in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

Garcia is another of Richard Fahey’s entries for the John Smith’s Cup. He won his maiden on Knavesmire and I took the Silver Bowl on him at Haydock 14 months ago. Tomorrow week would be a first outing of the season.

That cracking two-day meeting at York, worth well over £500,000 in prize-money and staging the Group Three Unibet Summer Stakes on its first day, is still to come next Friday and Saturday. So, back to more immediate matters and my trip to Beverley for this evening’s and tomorrow afternoon’s racing.

The pick of my rides later is probably Dan Troop in the handicap at 7.10pm. He made his debut at York last September and, although he couldn’t break his duck last autumn, he has triumphed in both his races this season. He was always going to provide me with an unusual winner at Wetherby a track best known for its jumping programme, last time. He runs keenly and does need things to go right for him.

Tomorrow sees me on board quite a number of horses I haven’t ridden before. In the opener at 1.40pm my mount is Duke Of Freedom trained by Ann Duffield. He was third on his debut at Beverley just over a week ago and should come on for that experience.

Finally, one for the notebook. That is Important Mission, a winner for me at Newcastle’s Stobart Rail supported Northumberland Plate meeting last weekend. Trained by Newmarket’s Yorkshireman-in-exile William Haggas – for whom I have enjoyed a good season with four winners from six rides – the three-year-old was winning his maiden at the second attempt and I am sure there is more to come.

The 58th John Smith’s Cup Meeting is next Friday and Saturday. Find out more about York and book tickets at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.