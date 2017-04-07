Power is hoping for an Encore in the National

BY his own admission, Robbie Power did not appreciate the magnitude of his Grand National win 10 years ago aboard Silver Birch for the then rookie trainer Gordon Elliott.

Fast forward a decade and the 35-year-old horseman could become the first rider since Jim Culloty in 2002 to win the National and Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season.

Power is still basking in the glory of Sizing John’s Gold Cup win for Yorkshire-born mining tycoon Alan Potts, and his wife Ann, and has been booked to ride Anthony Honeyball’s Regal Encore in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National.

The nine-year-old won a Listed race at Ascot in December but was subsequently pulled up in a handicap chase at Cheltenham.

“His form is up and down but he could run a big race,” said the veteran rider who has also competed as a showjumper at Hickstead.

“He is an outsider and I’ll know by the time I get to Becher’s first time round whether he is enjoying it and if the fences have sparked him into life. He has the ability to run a big race.

“The Grand National is the race that every jockey wants to win. It was an unbelievable day for me and when you walk back through the gates, it all comes flooding back to you.”

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen, so long associated with 2010 Gold Cup victor Long Run, rides The Young Master in the National for the ambitious trainer Neil Mulholland.

“This has been an almost 100-week plan to get him here. The last two years have been about this week so I’m thrilled to actually be here,” said Waley-Cohen.

“He has the make-up of a Grand National horse but last year he was just a bit too young so Neil was very adamant that seven-year-olds have a very bad record in the race and he needed another year. He is a hardened handicap chaser now and that is a skill which should play out well for him – he has loads of scope.”

Meanwhile the decision of top jockey Barry Geraghty to ride Jonjo O’Neill’s More Of That means that leading Irish fancy Cause Of Causes will be partnered by Jamie Codd.

Ireland’s leading amateur rider was in the saddle when the JP McManus-owned horse won the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month. “He is a great jumper – it’s just that he is an idle horse in his races so it is just a matter of not getting too far back with him,” said Codd who is having his first ride in the race.

“If he is there with a chance, maybe leaving the Canal Turn, he will stay. It’s just about having him close enough at the right time.”

With Charlie Longsdon-trained Pendra, who is also owned by McManus, withdrawn, Doctor Harper was the last of 40 runners to make the cut for David Pipe whose Vieux Lion Rouge is vying for favouritism with the Yorkshire-trained Definitly Red.

The Gigginstown House Stud silks, worn to victory last year by Mouse Morris’ Rule The World, will be sported by five runners this year in Roi Des Francs, Wounded Warrior, Measureofmydreams, Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel.

Significantly champion jockey Richard Johnson has not secured a ride.

With drying ground, Johnson’s great rival Sir AP McCoy – the now retired 20-times champion jockey – likes the credentials of Gold Cup fifth Saphir Du Rheu who is the mount of Sam Twiston-Davies.

“He is quite well handicapped on his Gold Cup run and he has a load of class,” said McCoy who won the race in 2010 with Don’t Push It.

The horse is one of five runners for champion trainer Paul Nicholls as he bids to overhaul his great rival Nicky Henderson in this year’s title race.