Quiet Reflection’s ‘different class’ can deliver Ascot prize for Harley

MARTIN Harley did not need a second invitation when trainer Karl Burke called asked if he would ride superstar sprinter Quiet Reflection – Yorkshire’s horse of the year – this season.

“They’re nice calls to get and I wasn’t going to say ‘no’,” the likable jockey told The Yorkshire Post ahead of tomorrow’s Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot worth £600,000.

CONFIDENT: Quiet Reflection's jockey, Martin Harley.

To this day, Harley has not asked the in-form Leyburn trainer why Dougie Costello, Quiet Reflection’s regular rider, was surplus to requirements after winning last year’s Commonwealth Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup so supremely. He’s just getting on with the job rather than the fickle side of sport.

Yet, while the four-year-old’s comeback at Haydock in May did not go to plan and necessitated a lengthy lay-off, she couldn’t have been more impressive when winning the Renaissance Stakes at Naas last month in the famous yellow and white quartered colours of the aptly-named Ontoawinner syndicate.

Harley says she travelled through the race with ease before she produced a brilliant burst of acceleration that became her hallmark last year before a below-par run in Ascot’s Champions Day Sprint.

Then, the Burke horses were not in the best of form. Now they’re flying – the Leyburn trainer has some of the best juveniles in the country headed by Laurens, who won Newmarket’s Group One Fillies Mile a week ago under PJ McDonald.

If she improves again from Naas, I think she can give ‘Harry’ a run for his money. He’s a very good horse on what he’s done this year, but I wouldn’t swap my filly for anything else. Jockey Martin Harley

Both Harley and Burke have noted that Quiet Reflection’s winning time in last year’s Sprint Cup was quicker than the precocious Harry Angel, who won this year’s renewal and who is a hot favourite for tomorrow’s season-ending test.

And, in another omen, there is the ground. Unlike last year’s winner The Tin Man and other leading fancies who want good ground, Quiet Reflection – like her main rival – will relish rain-softened conditions at the Berkshire track.

Harley, the 2011 champion apprentice, has not been near the horse on the gallops. “I’m probably safer away,” he says wisely. He also knows regular rider Jordan Vaughan, who has just passed his HGV test after retiring from the saddle, would not let him break up the horse’s routine on Middleham’s gallops.

It’s likely to be the horse’s farewell before she’s retired to stud – her record so far is eight wins from 12 starts and in excess of £650,000 prize money for connections.

Trainer Karl Burke

“I’m very excited,” he said. “She picked up a little injury at Haydock on her first run of the season. However, when I rode her at Naas, it was the first time on proper soft ground and she was a different horse – different class. Unbelievable, it felt like she was the horse we all saw last year. I’ve not had many better rides.

“If she improves again from Naas, I think she can give ‘Harry’ a run for his money. He’s a very good horse on what he’s done this year, but I wouldn’t swap my filly for anything else.”

Now 28, Harley’s breakthrough win came when he won the Irish 1000 Guineas in 2012 on the Mick Channon-trained Samitar. Yet, while he’s not yet a household name, his big race record is enviable. As well as winning two mile-plus races on the likes of the now retired Tac De Boistron and the admirably consistent Sheikhzayedroad, who defends his Long Distance Cup tomorrow, Harley won the five furlong King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2015 on the speedster Goldream.

Now freelance, he knows how competitive Flat racing has become and how hard he has had to work just to secure two fancied rides on Britain’s richest-ever raceday where £4.3m is up for grabs oat a meeting when champions have to beat the very best at the end of a long, and exacting, season.

“It means a lot to everyone because a lot of hard work goes in throughout the year for this one meeting,” said Harley.

“If you’re going to Champions Day with two each-way chances, you’re doing well.

“Sheikhzayedroad, he’s not to be forgotten if the ground comes up soft. He was third last time out in the Doncaster Cup. And Quiet Reflection – I’m just glad Karl called me.”

The only surprises at yesterday’s final declarations were two absentees – Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses, winner of Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse and York’s Juddmonte International, misses the Qipco Champion stakes in favour of a tilt at the Breeders Cup in America next month. Meanwhile Aidan O’Brien’s dual 1000 Guineas heroine Winter was not declared – she may have won her last race and be retired to stud after being unplaced in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

For Martin Harley, Karl Burke and Quiet Reflection, they’re just six furlongs away from a career-defining victory.