Quiet Reflection targets Ascot return after ‘end-of-season’ run

QUIET Reflection’s main target next term will be a return to Ascot for the Champions Sprint Stakes.

Trainer Karl Burke said the three-year-old, winner of both the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and the Sprint Cup at Haydock, will now have a winter break before returning to action in 2017.

The daughter of Showcasing failed to add a third top-level victory to her name when finishing down the order in the six-furlong Champions Sprint Stakes on Saturday.

The Leyburn trainer said of her Ascot performance: “It was just an end-of-season run.

“Our horses have not been in form. She looked in great order and travelled well, but she didn’t pick up.

“Dougie (Costello) was not hard on her as she will be back next year. Obviously it was disappointing on the day, but she doesn’t owe us anything. I don’t think the ground had anything to do with it, but there is no doubt she handles soft better than most. There is a lot to look forward to next year.

“Now we have got to plan out a campaign for her. She will start later next year and will be campaigned with a return to Champions Day in mind.”

Meanwhile Quiet Reflection’s work rider Jordan took his season’s tally to 14 winners – a new career best – when partnering the Burke-trained Southern Gailes to victory at Newcastle yesterday.

However, connections of So Mi Dar, winner of York’s Musidora Stakes last May, will wait until next year before sending the filly to the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita.

Trainer John Gosden believes the three-year-old, owned by Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber, is not ready for what would be the ultimate test on likely lightning-fast ground. He said Jack Hobbs could travel to the Far East for the Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin on December 11.

Middleham jockey Henry Brooke has been discharged from hospital after breaking eight ribs in a fall at Hexham 10 days ago.