Red-hot favourite Big Orange chases Goodwood Cup hat-trick

Big Orange will attempt to emulate Mark Johnston’s former great stayer Double Trigger by landing his third Qatar Goodwood Cup today.

Double Trigger dominated in the mid-to-late 1990s, but there was a two-year gap between his first two triumphs, whereas Big Orange goes for his third win in as many seasons.

Michael Bell’s six-year-old has taken his form to a new level this campaign by winning the Gold Cup and is also somewhat fortunate in that the Goodwood race has been upgraded to a Group One.

This means he does not have to shoulder a penalty for his Ascot win and, strictly on the figures, he has plenty in hand over his rivals.

With Order Of St George, last year’s Gold Cup winner and the one who managed to get closest to Big Orange at Ascot, absent, Big Orange is a red-hot favourite.

“Winning the Gold Cup was personally hugely satisfying,” said Bell.

“It’s the feature of Royal Ascot and to win it after such an epic battle with Order Of St George was deeply rewarding.

“The stayers like Persian Punch, Double Trigger and Further Flight get a following because they hang around.

“They race over a long distance and perform to a high level so they develop characteristics and Big Orange ticks those boxes.

“The horse doesn’t know who he’s running against and Order Of St George not running obviously makes his task easier as we only just beat him at Ascot.

“From a personal point of view, I was really looking forward to taking him on again as it would have been a great horse race.”

James Doyle was on board at Ascot as Frankie Dettori was injured.

“Frankie is a showman who lives for the big occasion and he missed out big time at Royal Ascot,” said Bell. “He’ll want to be doing his flying dismount.”

Willie Mullins’s contender Wicklow Brave must lay claim to being the best dual-purpose horse in training.

Winner of the Irish St Leger last season, he also landed a Grade One over hurdles at the Punchestown Festival in April.

“He was fourth in the race last year, but you’d have to say he’s a better horse now, despite being eight,” said owner Nick Peacock.

“He’s a wonderful horse to own – over hurdles and Flat he’s brilliant.

“We can only go there hopeful rather than confident against Big Orange, never mind the rest. Big Orange looks a mountain to climb.

“We have had quite a lot of rain down south, though, which might suit us more than Big Orange.

“There’s so much money on offer in this race, with a horse like ours you’d be mad not to run.”

Qewy was fourth in the Queen Alexandra Stakes on his return to action and looks to be playing for a place at best.

“I was pleased with his run at Ascot and he’s come out of it well,” said trainer Charlie Appleby. “He probably found two-miles-six a bit too far at Royal Ascot and dropping back in trip will suit him.”