Resolve is rewarded as Lion roars for Johnston

THE Last Lion booked his place in an end-of-season Group One race after a runaway win in the totequadpot Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

Having been placed in the Norfolk, Molecomb and Gimcrack Stakes, the battle-hardened two-year-old transferred his solid placed form into victory in the Group Three prize under Joe Fanning.

A winner of the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster’s season-opening meeting, the horse’s resolve is typical of so many Mark Johnston-trained runners.

The Middleham trainer’s assistant, Jock Bennett, said: “He has just been so consistent considering he has been on the go since the Brocklesby.

“He has been mixing with the best two-year-olds this year. He is in all those top two-year-old races and is not inconvenienced by any type of ground.

“It is no surprise he is here today given what he has been doing all season.”

There was further success for the Johnston yard at Haydock where Frankuus, sired by the great Frankel, won the 32Red Casino Stakes – the two-year-old relished the step in trip to a mile.

Johnston’s wife, Deirdre, said the horse is likely to have just one more run this season.

Yorkshire-trained runners filled the first four races in the 32Red be Friendly Handicap which honoured the late Sir Peter O’Sullevan’s great sprinter.

A thrilling finish in the mud saw Soie D’Leau prevail for Malton trainer Kristin Stubbs and jockey Tony Hamilton, with the winner likely to reappear in the Portland Handicap on Ladbrokes St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday.