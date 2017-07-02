Retirement for Wings of Eagles after race

AIDAN O’Brien believes Epsom Derby hero Wings Of Eagles ran an “incredible” race to finish third in Saturday’s Irish Derby despite sustaining a career-ending injury.

The Pour Moi colt was a shock 40-1 winner of the premier Classic at Epsom at the start of June and aimed to become the Ballydoyle handler’s fifth dual Derby winner at the Curragh.

He was beaten just half a length in third behind stablemate Capri and John Gosden’s Cracksman, but it proved to be his final racecourse appearance and the colt has been retired. O’Brien said: “You’re always worried when they pull out and he pulled out very sore this morning. When the lads X-rayed him, his sesamoid had completely come apart. It’s incredible he ran the race he did with that. He was a very unusual horse in that he stayed very well but quickened very well. It’s just one of those things.”

Irish Roe, trained by Northallerton pig farmer Peter Atkinson, is now unbeaten from two starts over hurdles.

The six-year-old, who ran in the Bumper at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, followed up her winning debut over obstacles at Southwell with victory at Cartmel yesterday under North Yorkshire jockey Henry Brooke.

Brooke later completed a double on Martin Todhunter’s Presenting Junior.

Tom Scudamore made all to win the inaugural five furlong race for jump jockeys at York on Tylery Wonder. The horse is trained at Westow by Paul Midgley whose sprinter Line Of Reason won at Newcastle on Friday night under Oisin Murphy, despite jumping over a shadow close to the finish line.