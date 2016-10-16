Return trip to the USA for luckless Mondialiste

mondialiste is set to return to America for the Breeders’ Cup Mile following a luckless effort at Keeneland.

The race for the Shadwell Turf Mile was not run to suit and David O’Meara’s globetrotter had to settle for fourth spot, just a length-and-three-quarters behind the winner, Miss Temple City.

Mondialiste will be returning to the USA.

His previous trans-Atlantic crossings had resulted in the horse finishing second in last year’s Breeder’s Cup Mile before winning the Arlington Million in Chicago in August.

Having arrived back at O’Meara’s North Yorkshire base, Mondialiste will now be prepared for Santa Anita.

“He’s come out of the race fine and arrived back on Thursday,” said O’Meara.

“Things didn’t go absolutely ideal for him. The plan was to come late off a strong gallop. He’s in good form and all being well he’ll go for the Breeders’ Cup. That’s the plan.”

Ruby Walsh enjoyed more Grand National glory as he struck in the American version at Far Hills racecourse in New Jersey aboard Rawnaq.

Walsh already has the full set of English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh Nationals to his name in a glittering career, and has even won the Australian equivalent.

He broke further new ground partnering the smart Rawnaq over two and a half miles after picking up the mount when the horse’s regular rider Jack Doyle was injured.