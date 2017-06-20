Royal Ascot 2017: Ribchester storms to Queen Anne Stakes triumph for Malton trainer Richard Fahey

RICHARD Fahey is the toast of Yorkshire racing after stable star Ribchester confirmed his class by winning Royal Ascot’s curtain-raiser.

Ridden by William Buick, Ribchester broke the course record by half a second to win the Queen Anne Stakes – a one mile race for horses aged four or older.

Previous winners of the celebrated contest include the legendary Frankel and the victory was Fahey’s first at Group One level at the Royal meeting.

While the trainer’s reaction was reserved, winning owner Sheikh Mohammed appeared to be ecstatic in the Royal box while victorious jockey William Buick punched the air in celebration.

“He’s a jockey’s dream,” said Buick after Ribchester showed that last month’s win in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes was no fluke.

“It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Buick, a Northern Racing College graduate, was content to take his time aboard the 11-10 market leader as his stable companion and pacemaker Toscanini took the field along at a furious gallop.

Toscanini predictably faded racing inside the final two furlongs and Ribchester was sent about his business.Mutakayyef emerged from the pack to throw down a strong challenge, but Ribchester, who drifted slightly to his left when asked to quicken, held him at bay by a length and a quarter.

Deauville was a close-up third ahead German challenger Spectre in fourth.

Ribchester’s win is arguably the biggest success for Yorkshire at the meeting since Fayr Jag won the 2004 Diamond Jubilee Stakes for Tim Easterby.

Fahey said: "I'm delighted he won, William said he's got huge gears and said that he was never in trouble. He gets the trip well and that makes him a good horse.

"It was not really the plan to go that quick, but in fairness I did tell Paul (Hanagan) to send his (Toscanini) out and set him alight.

"He's got to be the best I've trained.

"It was good pressure to have, he was not odds-on in the end and he was the right horse to have the pressure with as sometimes you get favourites that can't win.

"I'm in a happy place at the minute."