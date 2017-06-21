Royal Ascot: Burke’s Havana on mission to take down McErin

KARL BURKE is hopeful that Havana Grey can prevail at Royal Ascot today – and compensate him for stable star Quiet Reflection’s injury-enforced absence from the season-defining meeting.

A Listed winner at Sandown on his third start, the two-year-old has already shown he possesses plenty of speed – and also has experience in the bag. The question is whether this is sufficient to defeat Wesley Ward’s well-regarded American raider McErin.

“I think a lot of him. I was impressed by his last gallop and he must have a chance in what looks a very interesting race,” said Leyburn-based Burke, who won last year’s Commonwealth Cup with Quiet Reflection.

“You have to respect whatever Wesley Ward runs but his horse has a dirt pedigree so we’ll have to see how he goes. We bring just about the best British form from his Sandown race but I’ve got a healthy respect for Richard Fahey’s It Don’t Come Easy.”

Havana Grey will be ridden by North Yorkshire-based PJ McDonald who is another former jump jockey to make a successful conversion to the Flat. Ten years ago, he was winning the Scottish National on Ferdy Murphy’s Hot Weld.

Today’s feature is the Ascot Gold Cup in which defending champion Order Of St George, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, takes on the last two St Leger winners in Harbour Law and Simple Verse.

Victorious in 2015, it took a photo-finish to deny the Oisin Murphy-ridden Simple Verse in last month’s Yorkshire Cup.

Though her wellbeing is not in doubt, the extended trip – and fast ground – are imponderables. David Redvers, racing manager for Qatar Racing, said: “We don’t know whether the extra half-mile is going to suit her, but we would be very optimistic.”