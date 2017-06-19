Royal Ascot: Karl Burke’s star ruled out of Diamond Jubilee Stakes

KARL BURKE hopes to have Quiet Reflection back for an autumn campaign after ruling her out of Saturday’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A winner at Royal Ascot last year in the Commonwealth Cup, the filly took a while to come to hand this season after a succession of niggly problems.

She did make it to Haydock for the last month’s Temple Stakes, where she finished 10th of 12 runners over an inadequate five furlongs on ground that was too quick, but she has now suffered another setback.

Burke said: “Unfortunately, Quiet Reflection won’t make it to Ascot.

“The silver lining is that it doesn’t look like it would have been her ground anyway, but even if it was she wouldn’t be going.

“She’s just had a recurrence of the problems which affected her early in the season and it will rule her out of the July Cup, too.

“We’ll hopefully have her back for an autumn campaign and the obvious races are the Sprint Cup at Haydock and Ascot on Champions Day.”