Seamour ready for return to hurdling – Ellison

BRIAN ELLISON is hopeful top Flat standard-bearer Seamour can become a high-class hurdler.

The classy horse, who has been competing in top handicaps like the Northumberland Plate and Ebor, reverts to obstacles for the concluding handicap hurdle at Wetherby’s season-opening meeting this afternoon.

Unbeaten over hurdles after winning at Market Rasen, and also Wetherby, in 2014, Seamour’s handicap mark on the Flat – thanks to a series of brave runs last year that saw him finish second in both Newcastle’s Northumberland Plate and Doncaster’s Mallard Handicap – left him vulnerable in the current campaign to horses that were less exposed.

And, if Seamour, owned by Tickhill’s Phil Martin, passes today’s test to Ellison’s satisfaction, the gelding will be campaigned under National Hunt rules this winter.

“We will just see how he gets on today,” said the Malton trainer. “He was two from two as a three-year-old, but his jumping was basic.

“If he’s not going to be competitive on the Flat, he won’t stay there. He has the speed for hurdles, and I think he’s got the class. He’s schooled well. I just hope the ground is not too quick.”

Ellison has already enjoyed a good start to the 2017-18 season – last season’s top novice chaser Forest Bihan could not have been more impressive when making a winning reappearance at Kelso earlier this month under jockey Danny Cook. Exeter’s Haldon Gold Cup is a possible target next month.

He also reports stable star Defintly Red, winner of Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day, to be “bouncing” ahead of his comeback in next month’s Charlie Hall Chase at the track which will see its new Millennium West Stand officially opened today.

Today’s feature Bobby Renton Chase, which celebrates the Ripon trainer who won the 1950 Grand National with Freebooter, sees Sue Smith double-handed with Straidnahanna and Delusionofgrandeur.

Long distance chasers, the two mile and three furlong trip is shorter than ideal, she says, and the drying ground is a concern. However the High Eldwick trainer reports the pair to be in “good order”.

The 2013 National-winning trainer explained: “When we have horses off for a period, we start building them up over shorter trips. We’re making a start with quite a few horses at Wetherby and we’ll see where we are.”

That said, Smith says she’s particularly pleased with today’s handicap chase hopeful Nomoreblackjack.

John Gosden is hopeful Epsom Derby third Cracksman can round off a superb season by landing Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Impressive when winning York’s Great Voltigeur Stakes under Frankie Dettori, the three-year-old missed the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe that was won so spectacularly by stablemate – and horse of the year – Enable.

Though Gosden holds no fears about dropping back in trip to 10 furlongs, he also believes the lightly-raced Cracksman – who runs in the colours of Anthony Oppenheimer – will be a better horse next year.

“He’s still maturing and strengthening – he’s bigger and stronger than he’s ever been, 16 or 17 kilos more than when he first ran at Epsom in April,” said Gosden.

“We are coming back in distance and are taking on older horses, which is something he hasn’t done before.

“He’s been running with the three-year-olds only, in two Derbys, and the big Group 2s at York and Chantilly.

“He’s won over a mile and a quarter and is bred to be more of a miler. I think he’s got the pace for it. It’s a big challenge but Cracksman is well and it’s a long, quiet winter and he will be about the place walking and trotting.

“He’s very lively – plenty of playing and rearing up, which is one of his favourite tricks. It’s a fabulous race and it’s great to be in it.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies is praying for rain ahead of Bristol De Mai’s reappearance at Stratford on Saturday.

The six-year-old was a hugely impressive winner of the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January, but disappointed in the Denman Chase at Newbury before finishing seventh in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He could have his sights lowered in a two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase this weekend, providing conditions are suitable. Twiston-Davies said: “We definitely need rain to run at Stratford, but there is rain about. He is going to have a run then he will go for the Betfair Chase at Haydock.”

North Yorkshire jockey Andrew Thorton was unplaced on his comeback at Worcester aboard Kentford Myth. It was the weighing room veteran’s first ride since partnering the same horse to victory at Wincanton on Boxing Day to bring up his 1,000th career victory.