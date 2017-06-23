Sioux Nation stands in Santry’s path to prevent Ascot win

CHAMPION jockey Jim Crowley and Yorkshire trainer Declan Carroll were cursing their luck after Santry’s narrow defeat in yesterday’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Racing in the shadow of the stands, Santry could not react when the winner Sioux Nation – trained by Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore – finished fastest of all on the far side to prevail by half a length with Cardsharp back in third for Middleham’s Mark Johnston.

The only consolation after this five-furlong sprint for two-year-old colts is that connections of Santry know that they have a class horse – the juvenile had been previously victorious at Doncaster and York.

“I am bloody p****d off,” sighed Crowley. “If the other horse had been by my side, we’d have won.

“My horse just gets to the front and thinks he’s done enough.

“He always had everything beat on the stands’ side, unfortunately he had nothing to battle with.

“He’s a very good horse.”

However, Malton-based Carroll was slightly more phlegmatic in defeat, saying: “He’s a nice horse, I am proud of him.

“As Jim says, he was just too far wide and Santry won’t do a lot in front – he is still a bit juvenile that way. We are just a bit unlucky.

“He’s a lovely horse and easy to do.”

Meanwhile, O’Brien’s big race domination is likely to continue today – his fabulous filly Winter, the winner of the English and Irish Guineas, heads the field for the Coronation Stakes.

O’Brien’s Caravaggio puts his unbeaten record, and precocious reputation, on the line in the six-furlong Commonwealth Cup for three-year-old sprinters.

However, Godolphin’s Blue Point – winner of last August’s Gimcrack Stakes at York – is a formidable opponent.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “His preparation has been great and he has conditions to suit. He holds the track record and it should be a good burn-up.”

Godolphin also fielded recent acquisition Harry Angel who could not have been more authoritative when winning Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes.

“I’ve always had a lot of confidence in his ability and he’s still not the finished article,” said trainer Clive Cox.

Meanwhile, Mark Johnson’s Dante winner Permian – subsequently unplaced in the Epsom Derby – returns to action in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Limato and The Tin Man star in a 19-strong field declared for tomorrow’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Trainer Henry Candy won the Group One prize with Twilight Son 12 months ago and this year sends Limato into battle.

The five-year-old struck at the highest level in the July Cup and the Prix de la Foret last season and is strongly fancied to bounce back from a disappointing run in Dubai.

Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan will have his first runners since the beginning of June at Ayr tomorrow after the British Horseracing Authority partially lifted the quarantine restrictions on his yard. One of Ryan’s horses was found to be suffering from Equine Herpes Virus-1 at the start of the month, with the BHA announcing a lockdown on his yard on June 1.