Sovereign Debt keeps adding to credit column

RUTH Carr will let the dust settle before deciding on plans for the remarkable Sovereign Debt following his second successive Group success at Epsom on Saturday.

The popular grey defied a 5lb penalty for his victory in Sandown’s bet365 Mile with another admirable performance to take the Diomed Stake on Derby day under James Sullivan.

While it was suggested she might supplement Sovereign Debt for the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, Carr may stick to the level with which her new stable star is comfortable.

“I’ve no more thoughts from what I had after the race,” said the North Yorkshire trainer. “He’s eight years old and it’s quite nice to keep him in a grade where he’s enjoying it, his confidence is high and where he can keep doing it and getting his head in front.”

Karl Burke expects to see dual Group One winner Quiet Reflection “strip a lot fitter” when she runs in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Last year’s Commonwealth and Sprint Cup heroine steps back up in trip for the six-furlong contest on June 24.

Quiet Reflection appeared to be in need of the run when finishing 10th in last month’s Temple Stakes on ground that was faster than ideal.

“We are expecting a big run, but obviously the slower the ground, the better,” said the Leyburn trainer.

The Queen will be hoping to have a winner at The Yorkshire Post Ladies Day meeting at Wetherby this afternoon.

Her Majesty’s Merlin, victorious at Nottingham last month, is one of three rides at the meeting for former champion apprentice Oisin Murphy, whose primary purpose is to partner War Of Succession in the Life & Style Median Auction Maiden Stakes – the in-form jockey, victorious at Leicester yesterday, is retained by the horse’s owners Qatar Racing.

Fifteen horses have been entered for Saturday’s feature Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley. The Royal Ascot trial for two-year-old fillies includes Time Trail, unbeaten from two starts for Michael Dods, and Formidable Kitt, who made a winning debut at Newmarket for Tom Dascombe.