Sovereign is soon repaying  debt to Carr

THE most popular Derby day winner was Sovereign Debt, who has now won three of his first four starts since joining the North Yorkshire yard of Ruth Carr.

Ridden by James Sullivan, the eight-year-old, formerly trained by Dandy Nicholls, who died yesterday, held on gamely from Richard Fahey’s Gabrial to win the Diomed Stakes, which derives its name from the very first Derby winner.

Ascot’s Summer Mile could be a target for the grey, who clearly benefits from Carr’s relaxed regime. “He’s on a roll at the moment and it’s very special to have a winner on Derby day,” she said.

“We don’t do too much differently with Sovereign Debt that we do with the rest of our horses, really. We put him out in a field with a lowly-rated gelding, who looks after him, he does his work and he eats well. He does enough to keep himself fit and healthy – he’s a happy horse.

“I like to turn my horses out. I don’t care if they’re a bit muddy or have a few wounds from where they bite each other as the physical and mental benefits far outweigh those negatives. It just gives them a chance to be horses.”

There was further Yorkshire success courtesy of Tony Coyle’s Caspian Prince who won the Epsom Dash for a third time; Mark Johnston’s Soldier In Action and John Quinn’s Reputation.