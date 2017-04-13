St Leger victor set to re-emerge on Knavesmire

ST LEGER winner Harbour Law could make his seasonal reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup.

Laura Mongan – the first female trainer to saddle the winner of Doncaster’s Classic – says the contest on May 19 at York could be “the perfect starting point” for her stable star.

Harbour Law ridden by George Baker celebrates after winning the Ladbrokes St Leger Stakes during day four of the 2016 Ladbrokes St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse (Picture:: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

The Lawman colt really put Epsom-based Mongan on the map with his superb Classic success last September. Owner Jackie Cornwell has kept the horse in training as a four-year-old and his initial challenge is scheduled to be the mile and three-quarter contest won by Peter Niven’s Clever Cookie last year.

With jockey George Baker recovering from life-threatening injuries suffered in a fall while riding in St Moritz over the winter, Harbour Law will require a new jockey.

Mongan has already given Harbour Law “a couple of pieces” of fast work and added: “We think York is the perfect starting point for him – with the view, all being well, to go onto the Gold Cup at Ascot. They’d be our main early targets. We think we’ve got a horse good enough.

“I think, the further the better with him. The mile and six furlongs at York will suit him but the best of him will show over longer trips.

“He has been back with us since mid-January. We’re very lucky to have him back. He looks great and holidayed well. We couldn’t be happier with him.

“He always was a beautiful stamp of a horse and he looks better, stronger – great in himself. So we’re very excited, if not a little nervous! It’s a lovely pressure to have.

“All he did last season was mature and improve, looks-wise and mentally. I’m pretty sure that he has carried on doing that. He is doing everything right at home – that’s all I can ask for.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Smart’s high-class sprinter Alpha Delphini is set to kick-off his season in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket next month.

The son of Captain Gerrard won four races in 2016, including the Listed Beverley Bullet in late August.

He was only narrowly beaten by Cotai Glory on his final start in a Newbury Group Three and Smart believes his charge could be better than ever. “Alpha is very well, I’m really happy with him,” said the Hambleton trainer.

“He’s had a good winter and he has strengthened up a lot – he’s a much bigger horse than he was last year. He’ll go to the Palace House and then we’ll take it from there.”

Smart already has one eye on a Beverley Bullet defence. He said: “He’s won it once, and there’s no reason why he couldn’t have another go at it. I wouldn’t be afraid to send him to Beverley for the Bullet again, put it that way.

“He seems to love Beverley – he won his maiden there, too – and it’s a great prize to have a go at.”

Meanwhile, Richard Fahey expressed delight at the condition of Ribchester as the colt gears up for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 20.

A Group One winner in France over a mile last summer, the four-year-old was last seen running in the nine-furlong Dubai Turf in which he was an honourable third under William Buick.

Ribchester’s owners Godolphin have transferred to Fahey the useful Toscanini from Mick Halford’s yard to act as a pacemaker for this season in an attempt to give thje the Yorkshire horse the strong pace that he clerly needs.

“He’s come back from Dubai in great form,” said Malton-based Fahey yesterday.

“We’ve given him two steady weeks and he looks a lot better. The plan is to get him ready for the Lockinge. I’m really happy with him.”