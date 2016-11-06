Struthers stresses the close bond in racing community

STRICKEN Freddy Tylicki can count on the support of the whole of racing, says Professional Jockeys Association chief executive Paul Struthers.

“The news that Freddy has suffered a T7 paralysis is devastating and our thoughts are with him and his family at such a difficult time,” he said.

“Racing may have many issues and flaws but its biggest strength is how it pulls together in difficult, tragic times.

“Freddy is one of the most popular members of the weighing room and will not lack for support, with offers already flooding in.

“In particular we are reminded at times like this of how fortunate we are in Britain to have the Injured Jockeys Fund.

“Jockeys also have superb medical care on the racecourse and on behalf of our members we’d like to thank the medical team at Kempton Park, especially Dr Peter Johnson and Dr Rob Cullen, as well as the staff at St George’s Hospital and the IJF for everything they’ve done and will continue to do for Freddy.

“The life of a jockey is unbelievably tough in so many ways – physically, mentally and financially – and we take the sacrifices they make and risks they face every day for granted.

“Injury is part and parcel of their lives to the point where even relatively serious injuries are a common occurrence and ‘normal’.

“Even so, serious, life-changing injuries are mercifully rare and when they occur it hits all jockeys hard.

“The weighing room is a close-knit community and will be a sombre place today.”