Take Cover for the Beverley Bullet

TOP sprinter Take Cover is set to atone for his York disappointment by lining up in Beverley’s feature race of the year.

The 10-year-old, trained at Bawtry by David Griffiths, is one of the standout names for the Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes on Saturday, a five-furlong Listed race growing in stature.

A quality field also includes 2016 victor Alpha Delphini from the yard of Hambleton handler Bryan Smart.

Alpha Delphini – who has not won since prevailing on the Westwood 12 months ago – finished eighth to Marsha in last Friday’s Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

At least the gelding ran to form – the enigmatic Take Cover, seeking a coveted Group One prize, trailed home last after becoming agitated in the starting stalls.

“It was just a no-show,” a frustrated Griffiths told The Yorkshire Post. “It was absolutely no-run. He was in the stalls for far too long and it was lucky he didn’t burst out under them. The plan is to go to Beverley; hopefully the ground stays quick.”

Though Take Cover has dispensation to be entered last – he has to be walked to the start by the trainer’s wife, Sophie – the York handlers had a job coaxing Battaash into the stalls. He, too, ran no sort of race.

As for Alpha Delphini, a half-brother to past winner Tangerine Trees, a gallop today will determine his form and fitness.

Like Tangerine Trees, Alpha Delphini was bred, and is partly-owned, by Beverley resident Marie Matthews.

Smart’s assistant trainer, Kevin Edmunds, said: “He’s not quite at the level of Tangerine Trees just yet, but, like his half-brother, he’s only going to get better as he gets older. The Bullet is a great race and it will obviously mean a lot for his owners, who love having runners at Beverley.”

Beverley Racecourse has attributed a six per cent increase in attendance this summer to successful themed racedays and industry recognition that it is the Northern course which offers the best value.

The boost comes at a time when crowd numbers across the country have fallen by six per cent.

Chief executive Sally Iggulden is expecting another larger crowd this Saturday as well as the ITV cameras who will broadcast the feature race.

She said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic season this year and we’re delighted that both attendances and pre-bookings are well up on last year. Our policy of continually investing in enhancing our facilities and the raceday experience is really paying off.”

Marketing executive Kate McKee added: “Our themed racedays have proven very popular, as have our partnerships with Hull FC, Winteringham Fields and Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“We’ve developed our reputation as a family-friendly course, with fun events like our Donkey Derby, Camel Derby and Bark de Triomphe going down a storm with racegoers, as well as raising lots of money for charities.”

Beverley Racecourse’s sponsors have once again benefited from their association with the venue during the season.

One longstanding partner is East Yorkshire-based William Jackson Food Group, best known for the Aunt Bessie’s range.

Its chairman, Nicholas Oughtred, said: “We’ve enjoyed a relationship of over 40 years with Beverley Racecourse and host annual corporate hospitality events at the venue. We find the relaxed atmosphere at the racecourse an ideal environment to entertain our colleagues, customers and supply partners and find the team at the course friendly, professional and helpful.”