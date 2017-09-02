Take Cover is aiming for the Bullet

David Griffiths is hoping his evergreen veteran Take Cover will take to Beverley when he makes his first appearance there in search of his second Listed success of the season.

The 10-year-old aims to bounce back in the totescoop6 Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes after finishing in the ruck behind Marsha in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes last week at York, where he picked up the City Walls Stakes in July.

“He’s not run at Beverley before, but he’s worked there in the past so at least he has an idea about how to handle the track,” said Bawtry-based Griffiths.

“We couldn’t go to Beverley for the Bullet last year as he won a Group Two last season, but he doesn’t have a penalty this season and we go there optimistic of a big run.

“After Beverley, we’ll probably look at going to the Flying Five at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.

“There’s also a Group Three at Newbury (Dubai International Airport World Trophy) that he was placed in a few years ago and he could run there, too.

“We’ve still got plenty of options so, hopefully, he will have a good autumn.”

Kimberella is another on a retrieval mission, having been unplaced behind Washington DC in the Phoneix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh three weeks ago.

“He’s a pretty tough and genuine horse and he’s been on the go for a while, but he seems in great order and we’re very happy with him,” said trainer Richard Fahey.

The Musley Bank handler is also represented by The Wagon Wheel, who cut no ice in a Listed race at Pontefract won by her stablemate Queen Kindly on her latest start. “We’re trying to get some black type for her. There’s also a race at Ayr’s Western meeting. We’ll probably run her in both,” said Fahey.

“She’s got bit of black type already and we want to get a bit more. It’s just that these races are so competitive.”

Alpha Delphini, seventh in the Nunthorpe, bids to repeat last year’s success for trainer Bryan Smart.

“He’s in great form and we’re very happy with him. He came out of the Nunthorpe in good order and this is an obvious race for him, really,” said Smart’s assistant, Kevin Edmunds.

“The Nunthorpe was some race, so he should have a little less on his plate at Beverley. He’s a slow-maturing horse – just like Tangerine Trees – so we’ve not really got to the bottom of him yet.”

Nunthorpe eighth Final Venture is one of three runners from the Paul Midgley stable along with the in-form Desert Law and Line Of Reason

“The ground didn’t probably suit Final Venture at York. He has form at Beverley and it’s good money on offer, so we’ll try and win some,” said Midgley.

“Desert Law is pretty much on fire at the moment. He won well at Doncaster and he was excellent at York the other day as well.

“He won well the first day at Musselburgh then we just lost him a little bit. He had one or two little niggles, but he’s back in great form. When they are in form you have to keep going.”

Mirza, runner-up in 2014 when Line Of Reason was third, tries again for trainer Rae Guest.

“At Ascot (in the Shergar Cup Dash) the ground wasn’t right for him, but we were desperate to get a run into him as he’d otherwise have been a fresh horse with nowhere to go,” said the Newmarket handler.

Clive Cox is hoping Go On Go On Go On can make up for lost time, having had just the one race so far this year.

The Julie Camacho-trained Judicial, who would have been a leading fancy, was ruled out yesterday after bruising a foot.