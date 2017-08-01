TODAY’S racing tips: Billy Bond takes the nap at Beverley

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post apologises for including the wrong race cards and returns in today’s edition. Normal service will resume tomorrow.

Here are the tips which should have appeared for today’s meetings:

Goodwood

The Duke

1.50: Garcia

2.25: Expert Eye

3.00: (B) Limato

3.35: (C) Big Orange

4.10: Oliver Reed

4.45: Atletico

5.15: Pretty Asset

Julius

1.50: (B) Garcia

2.25: (A) Expert Eye

3.00: Home Of The Brave

3.35: Big Orange

4.10: Oliver Reed

4.45: Boom The Groom

5.15: Tribute Act

Beverley

The Duke

2.00: International Man

2.35: Cool Music

3.10: Arcavallo

3.45: Musharrif

4.20: El Cap

4.55: (A) Billy Bond

5.30: Rubis

6.00: Graceful Act

Julius

2.00: International Man

2.35: Bridey’s Lettuce

3.10: Arcavallo

3.45: Foxy Boy

4.20: El Cap

4.55: Billy Bond

5.30: Polar Forest

6.00: Indian Chief

Yarmouth

The Duke

1.40: Midnight Wilde

2.15: Hope Is High

2.50: Retribution

3.25: Phosphorescence

4.00: Top Offer

4.30: Tigerfish

5.00: Highland Acclaim

5.35: Noah Amor

Julius

1.40: Midnight Wilde

2.15: Hope Is High

2.50: Seven Clans

3.25: Phosphorescence

4.00: Commanche

4.30: Bryght Boy

5.00: Jordan Sport

5.35: Noah Amor

Perth

The Duke

5.50: Man Look

6.20: Chitu

6.55: An Fear Ciuin

7.30: Sonneofpresenting

8.00: Kisumu

8.30: Roman Numeral

9.00: River Icon

Julius

5.50: Man Look

6.20: Rendezvous Peak

6.55: An Fear Ciuin

7.30: Sonneofpresenting

8.00: Maoi Chinn Tire

8.30: Cuirassier Dempire

9.00: River Icon

Worcester

The Duke

5.05: Cole Harden

5.40: Ink Master

6.10: Cry Fury

6.40: Supreme Steel

7.15: State The Obvious

7.50: Fool To Cry

8.20: Jackblack

Julius

5.05: Cole Harden

5.40: Ink Master

6.10: Viking Mistress

6.40: Court King

7.15: Samson

7.50: Poetic Lady

8.20: Amanto

TODAY’S BEST

DUKE’S DOUBLE

Billy Bond (4.55 Beverley), nap

and Limato (3.00 Goodwood).

DUKE’S TREBLE

Billy Bond, Limato

and Big Orange (3.35 Goodwood).

JULIUS’S DOUBLE

Expert Eye (2.25 Goodwood), nap

and Garcia (1.50 Goodwood).

FORMNAP

Cole Harden (5.05 Worcester).