TODAY’S racing tips: Billy Bond takes the nap at Beverley

The Yorkshire Post apologises for including the wrong race cards and returns in today’s edition. Normal service will resume tomorrow.
Here are the tips which should have appeared for today’s meetings:
Goodwood
The Duke
1.50: Garcia
2.25: Expert Eye
3.00: (B) Limato
3.35: (C) Big Orange
4.10: Oliver Reed
4.45: Atletico
5.15: Pretty Asset
Julius
1.50: (B) Garcia
2.25: (A) Expert Eye
3.00: Home Of The Brave
3.35: Big Orange
4.10: Oliver Reed
4.45: Boom The Groom
5.15: Tribute Act
Beverley
The Duke
2.00: International Man
2.35: Cool Music
3.10: Arcavallo
3.45: Musharrif
4.20: El Cap
4.55: (A) Billy Bond
5.30: Rubis
6.00: Graceful Act
Julius
2.00: International Man
2.35: Bridey’s Lettuce
3.10: Arcavallo
3.45: Foxy Boy
4.20: El Cap
4.55: Billy Bond
5.30: Polar Forest
6.00: Indian Chief
Yarmouth
The Duke
1.40: Midnight Wilde
2.15: Hope Is High
2.50: Retribution
3.25: Phosphorescence
4.00: Top Offer
4.30: Tigerfish
5.00: Highland Acclaim
5.35: Noah Amor
Julius
1.40: Midnight Wilde
2.15: Hope Is High
2.50: Seven Clans
3.25: Phosphorescence
4.00: Commanche
4.30: Bryght Boy
5.00: Jordan Sport
5.35: Noah Amor
Perth
The Duke
5.50: Man Look
6.20: Chitu
6.55: An Fear Ciuin
7.30: Sonneofpresenting
8.00: Kisumu
8.30: Roman Numeral
9.00: River Icon
Julius
5.50: Man Look
6.20: Rendezvous Peak
6.55: An Fear Ciuin
7.30: Sonneofpresenting
8.00: Maoi Chinn Tire
8.30: Cuirassier Dempire
9.00: River Icon
Worcester
The Duke
5.05: Cole Harden
5.40: Ink Master
6.10: Cry Fury
6.40: Supreme Steel
7.15: State The Obvious
7.50: Fool To Cry
8.20: Jackblack
Julius
5.05: Cole Harden
5.40: Ink Master
6.10: Viking Mistress
6.40: Court King
7.15: Samson
7.50: Poetic Lady
8.20: Amanto
TODAY’S BEST
DUKE’S DOUBLE
Billy Bond (4.55 Beverley), nap
and Limato (3.00 Goodwood).
DUKE’S TREBLE
Billy Bond, Limato
and Big Orange (3.35 Goodwood).
JULIUS’S DOUBLE
Expert Eye (2.25 Goodwood), nap
and Garcia (1.50 Goodwood).
FORMNAP
Cole Harden (5.05 Worcester).
