Tough task for Caspian Prince at Musselburgh

TONY Coyle feels Caspian Prince faces an Herculean task when he lines-up for the William Hill Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap at Musselburgh today.

A 6lb penalty for his victory in the Investec Dash at Epsom on Derby day takes the top weight up to the welter burden of 9st 12lb.

However, Coyle reports the eight-year-old speedster to be good shape ahead of the £100,000 feature at the Edinburgh course.

“He’s grand. We’ve not done a lot with him. He takes no training,” said the North Yorkshire handler.

“He’s fit and he’s well and is there to do his best, but we’d be more hopeful than confident. He just jumps and goes. If races were over four furlongs, he’d be unbeaten.”

Duke Of Firenze was only beaten a short head and a nose when third to Caspian Prince at Epsom and his trainer David Griffiths is expecting a big run from his eight-year-old.

“I think he’s definitely improving and it could possibly be his last time in a handicap. He’s up to 109 now so he’ll have to go for Group races,” said the Bawtry trainer. “If he can match his Epsom run, maybe a couple of pounds better, it could see us there.”

Desert Law and Line Of Reason were seventh and ninth respectively in the Dash and represent Westow’s Paul Midgley.