Trainer James Fanshawe admits The Tin Man offers no clues to Sprint Cup bid

JAMES Fanshawe is hoping The Tin Man, named in memory of legendary jockey Fred Archer, can provide him with a second success in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock tomorrow.

The Newmarket trainer landed the 2012 running with Society Rock, but says his latest challenger for the six-furlong Group One showpiece, the latest leg of the Qipco British Champions Series, is completely different in character.

“Society Rock was sometimes like a stick of dynamite, really explosive, whereas The Tin Man is very chilled and never shows you a great deal at home,” said Fanshawe.

“He’s a very exciting horse when he is right, but he gives you absolutely no clues whatsoever at home. For him, I was pleased with how he worked at the weekend. He quickened up nicely, looks well and is in good form with himself.”

The Tin Man had an official rating of just 79 little more than a year ago, but has developed into one of the best sprinters in training. He signed off last season by finishing a fine fourth to Muhaarar on Champions Day last year before taking Newbury’s Hackwood stakes this summer.

“This year hasn’t been smooth with him, there’s always been a niggle along the way,” explained the trainer. “Despite that he has done very well and hopefully he can progress again.”

Many observers assume The Tin Man is named after the character in The Wizard of Oz, but he owes his moniker to the sobriquet of Archer, the multiple champion who built the stables – where Fanshawe trains – in the 1880s.

The four-year-old is owned by Fred Archer Racing, a syndicate put together by Fanshawe’s wife Jacko. The Tin Man was only the second horse bought for them.

Thirteen-times champion jockey, Archer took his own life in 1886 after failing to come to terms with a battle against the scales and then the tragic death of his wife during childbirth. Despite only being 29 years of age, he had ridden a monumental 2,748 winners and is regarded by many purists as the greatest jockey ever.

“They always cheered for The Tin Man when Fred Archer won and it’s really good to have a horse with his name running for the syndicate as it gives it more impetus,” Fanshawe said. “It all ties in well.”

The 17-strong field includes Quiet Reflection from the Leyburn yard of Karl Burke. She won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot while Henry Candy has declared Limato who won Newmarket’s July Cup before finishing second to Mecca’s Angel in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Silvestre de Sousa is set to seek his first British Classic success aboard Ventura Storm in the Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday week.

The champion jockey has been booked for the Richard Hannon-trained colt, who has been switched to Town Moor after a dirty scope forced him to miss the Grand Prix de Deauville at the weekend. Ventura Storm’s form has improved the further he has travelled.

Connections believe the son of Zoffany colt could find even more over the extended mile and three-quarters.

Tim Palin, syndicate manager for owners Middleham Park Racing, said: “It might be a blessing in disguise we had to miss Deauville as that forced our hand to go for the Leger.”

Veteran sprinter Kingsgate Native could make a quick reappearance in the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster’s Ladbrokes St Leger meeting next Wednesday.

After retirement plans were put on hold with victory in a conditions race at Nottingham, the Robert Cowell-trained 11-year-old failed to kick on last Saturday when he finished down the field in the Beverley Bullet.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “I think the Beverley Bullet was a non-race. He is a horse that needs to be buried. He saw too much daylight and run his race before he even got into it.”

Jacqueline Coward hopes to get one over her redoubtable grandfather Mick Easterby when they go head-to- head for the first time in the UKinsuranceNET Hambleton Cup on Ladies Day at Thirsk tomorrow.

First season trainer Jacqueline runs Tapis Libre, a horse she inherited from her grandfather this summer, while Easterby himself will be represented by Tamayuz Magic in the £10,000 contest, a race he last won with Sporting Gesture in 2005.

Tapis Libre, who was beaten only four lengths when fifth behind Scrutinise in last season’s Hambleton Cup, made a winning start for his new trainer with an impressive success in the Ladies Derby at Epsom in July.

“How exciting to be taking on my grandfather, I want to beat him,” said Coward. “He has been a great help to me, but we do have some lively banter so it will be great.”