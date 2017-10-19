Trainer Meade pays a warm tribute as his Doncaster victor Aclaim is retired to stud

ACLAIM, the eyecatching winner of Doncaster’s Park Stakes on St Leger day, has been retired to stud.

The four-year-old subsequently won the seven furlong Prix de la Foret at Chantilly, a landmark first victory at Group One level for trainer Martyn Meade and jockey Oisin Murphy.

Barney Roy, left, runs in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot

The son of Acclamation will stand for his first season at the National Stud in Newmarket for a fee of £12,500.

“Aclaim was a joy to have in the yard,’ said Meade.

“He’s a handsome horse, and not just deeply talented but extremely genuine. I’d look at him and feel such pride and pleasure, and his Group One win at Chantilly – watched by all the team – was one of great joy.”

Ben Sangster, chairman of the National Stud, said: “How exciting to have a new stallion of such obvious commercial appeal joining the National Stud.”

The Duke of Roxburghe, whose horse of a lifetime Attraction won five Group Ones for Middleham trainer Mark Johnston and who succeeds Sangster in January, said: “The National Stud is delighted to be standing a fast young stallion with Classic bloodlines and a bona fide chance of being a big success.”

James Doyle is confident Barney Roy can returning to winning ways in tomorrow’s 10-furlong Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Richard Hannon’s colt lost out in Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse by a whisker to Ullyses.

The Godolphin-owned colt was a more than creditable third to Ulysses in the Juddmonte International.

A late developing horse whose long, languid stride is at its most effective in the home straight, Doyle said: “I sat on him at Kempton last week and he did his usual spin round – like he usually does 10 or 12 days out from his race – and he seemed perfectly well.

“It was a nice leg stretch around there and he feels like he has physically improved a touch for his little break since the Juddmonte. I’m quite excited. He’s gradually getting the hang of it with each run – he’s quite a slow learner as you saw in the Eclipse when he got a bit lost and hit all the ridges wrong.

“He’s quite a long-striding horse. In the Eclipse they didn’t go any kind of gallop and I was always gaining on the horses in front of me, so it can prove a little bit tricky.

“We had to ride him a little more aggressively in the Juddmonte from the draw we had and because of the lack of the pace.

“I suppose we’ll just hope for a bit of pace.”

Shantou Flyer could make his first start for trainer Richard Hobson in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on November 4.

The Carl Hinchy-owned seven-year-old has joined the Stow-on-the-Wold handler from Rebecca Curtis and has not been seen since he was pulled up in the Grand National at Aintree.

Before that, though, he won a Grade Three handicap chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and also finished second behind Cue Card in the Ascot Chase.

The Last Samuri, victorious in the 2016 Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster before finishing runner-up to Rule The World in the Grand National, is on track for make a comeback in December.

Owned by Paul and Clare Rooney, the Kim Bailey-trained staying chaser is set to reappear in Aintree’s Becher Chase over the National fences.

Today’s season-ending Dlat meeting at Haydock has been abandue to waterlogging.