Tuite and Litigant waiting on rain at Doncaster

IT speaks volumes about the fragility of top weight Litigant that today’s Betfred November Handicap – the finale to Flat racing’s 2016 turf season – will be just the 13th run of the eight-year-old’s career.

The Last Samuri ridden by David Bass. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA.

Down Royal offers The Last Samuri chance to show improvement

david bass believes The Last Samuri is “a better horse this year” as the gallant Grand  National runner-up makes his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal.

Freddy Tylicki: The jockey has been left paralysed after horrific accident on Monday.

Injured jockey Tylicki left paralysed after horrific Kempton fall

jockey Freddy Tylicki has been left paralysed by the spinal injuries sustained in a horrific four-horse melee at Kempton on Monday.

Injured jockey Henry Brook is aiming to ride Highland Lodge at Aintree next month (Picture: PA).

Highland Lodge incentive for injured Henry Brooke

HIGHLAND Lodge is on target to defend his crown in the Betfred Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree next month – with Yorkshire jockey Henry Brooke in the saddle.

Ballesteros, ridden by Adam McNamara, centre, wins at Nottingham yesterday, bringing the jockeys tally of winners for the year to 53. He also won on board Rashfords Double (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA).

Top apprentice Adam McNamara targets new test

TOP apprentice Adam McNamara has reflected on a “brilliant” debut season as he prepares to hang up his riding boots for the winter.

Heartbreak City.

Return is Heartbreak City’s target for Melbourne Cup

EBOR winner Heartbreak City lived up to his name when being denied Emirates Melbourne Cup glory by Almandin in a head-bobbing finish to Austalia’s premier race.

Seeyouatmidnight, ridden by Ryan Mania, seen winning the Doom Bar Sefton Novices Hurdle at Aintree two years ago (Picture: John Giles/PA Wire).

Trainer Sandy Thomson ‘couldn’t be happier’ after Seeyouatmidnight’s win

SANDY Thomson would like the ground to be softer next time for Seeyouatmidnight after his stable star made a superb start to the campaign at Carlisle on Sunday.

Cue Card ridden by Paddy Brennan (right) finishes third in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Tiredness scuppers Cue Card as sights switch to Haydock

COLIN TIZZARD was philosophical after defending champion Cue Card’s defeat in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

Irish Cavalier ridden by Jonathan Moore (left) clears the last fence to win the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Rising star Moore delivers on his promise to steer Irish Cavalier to Charlie Hall triumph at Wetherby

JONATHAN MOORE had never ridden previously at Wetherby – or in a Grade Two race – when he arrived at the West Yorkshire track for Charlie Hall Chase day. It did not matter.

Jockey Joe Colliver receives his award for top conditional jockey at Wetherby 2015-16 season during day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting at Wetherby Racecourse. Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Drink-drive jockey hopes to resume career after prison release

JUMP jockey Joe Colliver hopes to resume his riding career in the New Year afer being released from prison on licence for drink driving and perverting the course of justice.

Irish Cavalier ridden by Jonathan Moore (left) clears the last fence to win the bet365 Charlie Hall Steeple Chase during day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting at Wetherby Racecourse. (Photo: PA)

Irish Cavalier surges to Charlie Hall Chase triumph at Wetherby

Jonathan Moore cemented his position as new stable jockey for Rebecca Curtis when steering Irish Cavalier to a surprise success in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Cue Card ridden by jockey Paddy Brennan

Charlie Hall Chase: Cue Card in top form for Wetherby, says Tizzard

COLIN Tizzard is in bullish mood ahead of Cue Card’s bid for back-to-back victories in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Menorah, ridden by Richard Johnson, jump the last fence as they go on and win the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby two years ago. Johnson, now 39, will look to recapture that form today, but faces a huge challenge from Cue Card. (Picture: John Giles/PA)

Charlie Hall Chase: Menorah will always be special to me – Johnson

AS only the second National Hunt jockey in history to ride more than 3,000 winners, Richard Johnson’s big race triumphs are too numerous to list.

Ballyoptic ridden by Ryan Hatch jumps the last to win The Betfred 'Racing's Biggest Supporter' National Hunt Novices Hurdle Race during the Betfred Midlands Grand National Day at Uttoxeter Racecourse.

Unbeaten Ballyoptic and Hatch facing Wetherby challenge

JOCKEY Ryan Hatch is hopeful Ballyoptic can extend his winning run in the bet365 West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby, the chief supporting race to the feature Charlie Hall Chase.

Highland Lodge and Henry Brooke jump the final fence as they win the Betfred Becher Chase at Aintree last December (Picture: John Giles/PA Wire).

Henry Brooke is itching to get back in saddle with Aintree on his mind

A PUNCTURED lung, nine broken ribs and a chipped shoulder appear to be the least of Henry Brooke’s worries as he recovers from the injuries which left the Yorkshire rider fighting for his life.

Mulholland happy with Indian Stream

IN-FORM trainer Neil Mulholland expects Indian Stream to give a good account of herself in the bet365 Handicap Chase at Wetherby today.

Wetherby racecourse is gearing up for its big meeting.

Last Samuri set to miss Wetherby

GRAND NATIONAL runner-up The Last Samuri is set to swerve Saturday’s feature bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

Jockey Tom Scudamore celebrates with the trophy after winning the Ryanair World Hurdle on Thistlecrack at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire).

Exuberant Thistlecrack delights Tom Scudamore with Chepstow Chase victory

ELATED Tom Scudamore hailed World Hurdle winner Thistlecrack’s “mighty” jumping debut at Chepstow as connections dream of Cheltenham Gold Cup glory.

Wetherby clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson described track conditions yesterday as fantastic and not too dissimilar to 2014 when Menorah prevailed for jockey Richard Johnson.

Saphir du Rheu likely to opt for Hurdle at Wetherby

SAPHIR Du Rheu is likely to bypass the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday and instead run over smaller obstacles in the West Yorkshire Hurdle, the chief supporting race.

Ryan Hatch is exultant after winning the RSA Chase with Blaklion at this years Cheltenham Festival (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire).

Blaklion has the heart of a lion, enthuses Ryan Hatch

AS job interviews go, teenage rider Ryan Hatch’s could not have been more straightforward when he joined Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

