Turf Topics – Paul Hanagan: Spin Doctor can whip punters into shape after discovering It Did Come Easy at Musselburgh

After a double shift in the saddle at Ripon and Carlisle yesterday, I am crossing back into Cumbria this afternoon for a trio of rides.

My best chance is likely to be on a filly who is named appropriately for the day when the new government has been elected – Spin Doctor.

My outside ride an hour earlier on Wild Acclaim for Leyburn trainer Ann Duffield also wouldn’t be without a chance after a decent third place for me at Ripon last month. Paul Hanagan

This is her seasonal debut for Richard Fahey’s yard. She did well last season, winning three of her eight races, including the last two albeit that they were on the all-weather surfaces at Newcastle and Southwell.

Today she’s in the fillies’ handicap at 3.40pm.

My outside ride an hour earlier on Wild Acclaim for Leyburn trainer Ann Duffield also wouldn’t be without a chance after a decent third place for me at Ripon last month.

Tomorrow I’m off to Beverley and I am looking forward to being reunited with Maggies Angel in the 3.15pm conditions contest because I like this filly a lot.

After a winning debut at Ripon in April, she ran well to be fourth at the Dante Festival at York last month in the Langleys Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes. That run in a Knavesmire Listed race will stand her in good stead.

Last week in my column I highlighted the excellent chance that It Dont Come Easy would have in a race at Musselburgh – and so it proved with the colt winning by a head from an odds-on favourite from Mark Johnston’s yard.

I was very impressed as he broke the track record for juveniles at the East Lothian racecourse which had stood for more than 20 years.

It Dont Come Easy had run green on his debut at the Dante Festival, so last weekend was a very pleasing result. It will be interesting to see what the running plans are now – don’t rule out Royal Ascot – and one of the longer-term options is back at York as he holds an entry in the Goffs Premier Yearling Auction Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival in August.

Talking of York, I fully expect to be there for the two-day June meeting next Friday and Saturday. The latter is the annual Macmillan charity day which has raised £7m for good causes over the years.

After victory 12 months ago in the corresponding race for Richard Fahey’s Mr Lupton, we’ll certainly be targeting Saturday’s feature, the Catherine Kinloch Paver Memorial Macmillan Charity Stakes, run in memory of the inspirational shoe retailer Cathy Paver who died earlier this year.

One of Britain’s richest sprint handicaps for three-year- olds, the six-furlong contest offers prize money of £100,000.

Of course, one race in which I won’t be participating is the 29th running of The Queen Mother’s Cup, the richest contest for lady amateur riders in Britain which was won by The Princess Royal in 1988. It offers an opportunity for the successful rider to toast her success in her own weight of G. H. Mumm Champagne!

Hopefully we’ll be doing our own celebrating after a few winners over the two days …

Find out more about racing at York and book tickets at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.