Yorkshire favourite Ribchester beaten by Dettori at Ascot

Persuasive made sure Frankie Dettori was on the scoresheet on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot as she ran out an impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Without a prior win this season, the four-year-old filly was sent off an 8-1 chance to beat the boys and quickened up smartly to win in style.

Ribchester, the leading miler in Europe this season, tried to control the race with two furlongs to run, but was there to be shot at in the closing stages.

When Dettori got in the clear on John Gosden’s grey she found a change of gear that Ribchester could not live with, eventually scoring by an eased-down length. Churchill was third for Aidan O’Brien, while Nathra, a stablemate of the winner, was fourth.

Gosden said: “He was saving and saving, trying to keep her together. He went for a run on the inside and got blocked, so had to take her back and swing out. She’d have been an unlucky loser.

“When she got out she flew down the middle of the track and Nathra ran a blinder in fourth, they are both off to stud now to be mothers but they’ve gone out in proper style.”

Dettori, who performed his trademark flying dismount in the winner’s enclosure, said: “She travelled so well, the ground is so key to her.

“She has an exceptional turn of foot and put the race to bed very quickly.

“This very race was my first Group One in 1990 (with Markofdistinction).”