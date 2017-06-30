Youngster tests St Leger credentials

ATTY Persse will put his William Hill St Leger credentials on the line in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket next month.

Roger Charlton’s colt, sired by Frankel, sprinted clear of his rivals in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

Having been raised 9lb in the handicap, the Godolphin-owned youngster will need to go close to winning if he is to head to Town Moor in September.

Ante-post favourite Flymetothestars heads a maximum field of 20 for the Stobart Rail Northumberland Plate at Newcastle tomorrow.

Sir Mark Prescott’s lightly-raced gelding is a dual course winner and won over the extended two miles on his seasonal debut last month.

Flymetothestars has the added bonus of racing from stall eight, which can be considered a decent draw.

Heading the weights is Peter Niven’s 2016 Yorkshire Cup winner Clever Cookie. However, the nine-year-old has to overcome the widest draw of all in stall 20.

Niven’s fellow Malton trainer Brian Ellison is hoping for better luck with Seamour, who was caught close to home 12 months ago after having finished sixth in 2015. Seamour starts from stall 11.