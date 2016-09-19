Huddersfield beat Leeds to grab league survival lifeline

UNDER-PRESSURE Huddersfield Giants’ fate is in their own hands after they ended Leeds Rhinos’ eight-game winning run.

Giants came up with a performance just when they needed it, opening a big lead and then surviving a late fightback from the visitors to secure a priceless success.

That means Huddersfield will travel to Hull KR on Saturday knowing a win would steal third place in the Qualifiers and an automatic return to Super League next year.

Hull KR need only a draw to send Huddersfield into the million pound game, probably against Salford Red Devils, but Giants will travel with confidence after beating top-flight opposition for the first time under coach Rick Stone.

Leeds went into the game knowing their Super League status for next year was already assured and were off the pace for the opening hour, before finally getting into their stride.

They scored three tries in the final 21 minutes, matching Huddersfield’s tally, but ultimately had left themselves too much to do.

Half-backs Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley were instrumental for the home team as they built a 20-0 lead.

Rhinos had an opportunity to sign Brierley from Leigh Centurions earlier in the season and, recalled to the side following the previous week’s defeat at Leigh, he showed them what they are missing with an all-action performance.

Support play is the outstanding feature of Brierley’s game and he backed up a break by Aaron Murphy to grab the converted try which put the home team three scores clear at half-time.

That came after Leeds had squandered three successive penalties on Huddersfield’s line, Jake Connor intercepting James Segeyaro’s pass to turn attack into defence and setting up the field position for Brierley to touch down.

Huddersfield were on the front foot from the start and took a 10th minute lead when Leroy Cudjoe, who has been one of their shining lights in a poor campaign, powered over from a pass by Tom Symonds, who had a big game on his return from injury.

Brough could not convert, but kept the scoreboard ticking over with two penalty goals. A series of handling errors meant Leeds were unable to apply any real pressure and, other than the spell before Brierley’s try, they rarely got close to the home team’s line.

A return to form by Brough was also at the heart of Huddersfield’s much-improved display.

He teased Leeds with some clever handling and intelligent kicking and was on hand to score their third try, which he also converted, from Sebastine Ikahihifo’s offload early in the second half.

That seemed to have made the game safe, but after making little impression in the opening hour Leeds suddenly found their feet.

Adam Cuthbertson crashed over from close range for a touchdown which Liam Sutcliffe converted and in the next set Brett Ferres and Kallum Watkins combined to send Tom Briscoe racing down the right-wing and he kicked ahead and won the race to touch down.

Brough steadied Huddersfield’s ship with a penalty goal eight minutes from time, but Leeds struck again almost immediately when Ash Handley dived over spectacularly at the corner from Jimmy Keinhorst’s pass after Joel Moon had created an overlap.

Crucially, Leeds were without their most accurate goal kicker Jordan Lilley, who went off hurt at half-time and Sutcliffe failed to improve their final two tries.

Leeds were without Ryan Hall and also lost Carl Ablett, Keith Galloway and Rob Burrow to injuries which could keep them out of Thursday’s final game of the season, at home to Leigh Centurions.

Huddersfield Giants: Grix, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Connor, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Huby, Hinchcliffe, Ta’ai, Symonds, Wardle, Lawrence. Substitutes: Wood, Rapira, Roberts, Ikahihifo.

Leeds Rhinos: Sutcliffe, T Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Handley, Lilley, Burrow, Jones-Buchanan, Segeyaro, Singleton, Ferres, Ablett, Ward. Substitutes: Moon, Galloway, Cuthbertson, Golding.

Referee: B Thaler (Wakefield).