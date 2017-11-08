Huddersfield Giants star Jermaine McGillvary cleared from World Cup bite accusation

Have your say

Jermaine McGillvary will line up for England in Sunday's World Cup clash against France after being cleared of a biting charge.

The Huddersfield Giants winger was accused of biting opposition skipper Robbie Farah on the arm in the 42nd minute of last Saturday's win 29-10 over Lebanon.

The incident was referred by the World Cup match review panel to a judiciary in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.

McGillvary pleaded not guilty and, alongside coach Wayne Bennett, team manager Jamie Peacock and lawyer Nick Ghaber, put his case across via video link-up from Perth.

Farah did not turn up to give evidence at today's hearing in Sydney or supply any written evidence.

McGillivray described the claim that he bit Farah as "outrageous" and said: "his arm went into my mouth".

The 29-year-old reacted on Twitter by saying: "Well, well, well."

McGillvary added: "I fully understand the match review process and am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing.

"I'm pleased this is over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup."



If found guilty, McGillvary could have been banned for up to 12 weeks.

